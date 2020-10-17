Ariana Grande shares teaser for her upcoming new album

Ariana Grande has shared a new teaser for her upcoming new album.

The star revealed this week that she will release a new album this month.

Earlier in October, Grande told fans that she was putting some finishing touches on new music, and also urged fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

Now, she’s shared a new teaser on Instagram that hints at a potential album title. A video shows Grande typing on a laptop in slow motion until the word ‘positions’ appears, which fans think might be the title of her sixth album.

See the teaser below.

Earlier this year, the singer revealed that she had a collaboration in the works with Doja Cat. It’s yet to be revealed whether the song, which Grande says is complete, will appear on the new record.

Back in May, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga on the latter’s single ‘Rain On Me’, which appeared on Gaga’s album ‘Chromatica’. The pair performed the track live during last month’s MTV VMAs 2020 ceremony, where they picked up the awards for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year.

In a four-star review of Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “It could easily be a self-pitying album, one ready to dwell in the wreckage of incidents, but instead keeps picking up and moving on; providing a guide to how to keep on keeping on even when it feels like whatever you do is going to end in devastation.”