Ariana Grande teases new music with package and note sent to fans

Ariana Grande has continued to tease new music by sending a package and a note to fans.

The package contained a red lipstick from Grande’s beauty brand r.e.m and a photo featuring a close-up of her mouth in which she appears to be wearing a similar shade of lipstick. It was accompanied by a note reading ‘See you next year’, which also seems to have been written in lipstick.

Grande went on to share more teasers for her forthcoming seventh album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’ – in a new post on her Instagram.

One photo confirmed that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh had worked on the album. He had previously produced numerous hits for Grande, including ‘Problem’, ‘Bad Idea’, ‘breathin’ and ‘Santa Tell Me’.

Meanwhile, a video from later in Grande’s post carousel mentions it being “almost the last day of the album”.

🚨 ariana sent us a special red package containing a new photo of her with red lips, a r.e.m. beauty red lipstick, and a handwritten note in red pen: “see you next year ♡” pic.twitter.com/WuP3BXckiR — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) December 27, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier this month, reports emerged that Grande had signed a new management deal after reportedly parting ways with her former manager Scooter Braun.

According to Billboard, the singer has signed with Brandon Creed’s Good World Management, whose roster includes Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Orville Peck and Troye Sivan. He also previously managed Bruno Mars.

“[Ariana] likes that [Brandon] understands her on a different level and between acting and music, she has a lot coming up and is excited to have found a new support system to help her execute her plans,” a source told Billboard.

Another added: “She wants the focus to be her art and he puts her artistry and vision before anything else. He is the perfect person to help her execute her visions for this next chapter of her life and career.”

It comes after Grande parted ways with Braun after 10 years back in August.