Arlo Parks and Hozier christen new season of ‘Later… with Jools Holland’

The new series of Later… with Jools Holland kicked off last night (May 20) – watch Arlo Parks and Hozier perform below.

The long-running BBC show is ushering in its 62nd season, after it recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

To christen the new season, Parks played the singles ‘Blades’ and ‘Weightless’ from her new album ‘My Soft Machine’.

Advertisement

Hozier, meanwhile, previewed his newly-announced LP ‘Unreal Unearth’ by performing the songs ‘Eat Your Young’ and ‘Francesca’.

Other performers on the night included venbee, Thee Sacred Souls and Lisa O’Neill.

See the performances below.

Advertisement

“It’s unbelievable that this year sees my show reach its thirtieth birthday,” Holland said in a statement last year. “It’s a testament to the great power of music that we are still going strong, and are now the longest running international music show on earth.

“I’m delighted and honoured that we’re going to celebrate this monumental milestone with a special one off event in the fabulous Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith the scene of so many legendary musical moments.”

Later… With Jools Holland‘s 60th season premiered in May of last year year. Filmed at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, it ran for five episodes, and featured performances from Wet Leg, Liam Gallagher, Confidence Man, Foals, Kasabian, Kojey Radical, Paolo Nutini and more.

A 61st season of the show then hit screens from the start of October and featured guests including The 1975, Burna Boy and Phoenix.