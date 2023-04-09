Arlo Parks responds to being on High Snobiety’s ‘Top Female Rappers’ list

Arlo Parks has responded to being included in a list of the ‘Top Female Rappers’ in the world.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Arlo Parks

The singer, who won the Mercury Prize for 2021 debut album ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’, will release its follow-up ‘My Soft Machine’ on May 26 via Transgressive.

Sharing a screenshot of her inclusion, Parks wrote: “Apparently I’m on @highsnobiety’s list of 15 female hip-hop artists…

Advertisement

“all I will say is that if you are a black person make whatever you want to make regardless of the boxes that people try and fold you into – you’re on the right path.”

After the publication responded to Parks with a love heart, she then clarified that her post was criticising the inclusion, writing: “not sure y’all quite grasped what I was saying with this one lol.”

Apparently I’m on @highsnobiety’s list of 15 female hip-hop artists…all I will say is that if you are a black person make whatever you want to make regardless of the boxes that people try and fold you into – you’re on the right path pic.twitter.com/gBVc8ZzhlD — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) April 4, 2023

not sure y’all quite grasped what I was saying with this one lol — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) April 4, 2023

In a recent interview, Parks shared how her forthcoming new album takes inspiration from the heavy sound of bands like Fontaines D.C. and My Bloody Valentine.

The singer-songwriter has described the forthcoming new record as a “deeply personal body of work” which highlights the artist’s experience of navigating life in her 20s.

Advertisement

Speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music, Parks shared that it’s “always been the case” that she’s a fan of heavier genres, but said it’s “never really shown itself in my music”.

“One of my favourite bands is My Bloody Valentine, and I bring a few more of those moments into My Soft Machine,” she continued.

She praised the rock band for their “sense of absolute chaos, and you feel that your ears are falling off, but then there’s this real delicate quality to the lyrics”.

In addition to news about the album, Parks has announced a run of headline tour dates across the UK and Europe for September, which includes a show at London’s Eventim Apollo. See full dates below and buy tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2023

5 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

14 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

15 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

17 – Berlin, Huxley’s Neue Welt

19 – Milan, Alcatraz

21 – Paris, L’Olympia

28 – London, Eventim Apollo