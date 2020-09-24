Arlo Parks shares gorgeous cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’ in the BBC Live Lounge

Arlo Parks has performed as part of BBC Radio 1’s annual Live Lounge Month, sharing a cover of Billie Eilish‘s ‘My Future’ – watch the performance below.

The annual celebration has been taking place throughout September, beginning on the first of the month and running through to the 30th.

Prior to being announced as one of the performers, Arlo Parks said: “Dang another dream coming true!! I’m playing the Live Lounge for the first time in September – 16 year old Arlo would be proud I think – I used to watch these on YouTube till 3am.”

During her performance, the ‘Black Dogs’ singer-songwriter performed a gorgeous, stripped-back cover of Billie Eilish’s recent single ‘My Future’.

Alongside the ‘My Future’ performance Parks also played her own song ‘Hurt’. Watch the pair of performances below.

Last week, Arlo Parks created her home-made version of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert for the online performance series.

19-year-old Parks’ set up was more pared back than the usual NPR office, with a simple desk, some plants, laptop and amp surrounding her as she played new and old tracks.

The West Londoner opened her 16-minute set with latest single ‘Hurt’, released in August, followed by ‘Cola’, ‘Eugene’ and ‘Black Dog’.

