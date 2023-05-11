Arlo Parks teams up with Phoebe Bridgers for new single ‘Pegasus’

Arlo Parks has enlisted Phoebe Bridgers for her latest single ‘Pegasus’, taken from her forthcoming second album, ‘My Soft Machine’.

The song, produced by Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence and the Machine), Brockhampton’s Romil Hemnani, and Baird, features Bridgers singing delicately within the chorus and the fourth verse. The accompanying music video was directed by Bedroom at Compulsory Film.

“’Pegasus’ is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time,” said Parks. “It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it.”

“The desert landscape has always had a special place in my heart, the scorched land, the dust, the sense of absence,” the singer explains about the accompanying video. “Films like Gerry, My Own Private Idaho and Paris, Texas all use the desert as its own character representing isolation, nostalgia and the journey to a place outside of yourself. Bedroom did an incredible job of meshing surreal dreamscapes with real intimacy to make one of my favourite music videos I’ve ever made.”

This is not the first time Parks and Bridgers have teamed up on a song. Last year, the latter brought out Parks during her Glastonbury and Coachella sets to sing ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. They have also previously covered Radiohead‘s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ together along with Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show.

‘Pegasus’ is the forth single to be released from ‘My Soft Machine’ following ‘Weightless’, ‘Impurities’ and ‘Blades’. The LP follows her Mercury prize winning debut ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’. In a five-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Arlo Parks may be the voice of Gen Z, but there’s no doubt that this is a universal collection of stories that’ll provide solace for listeners of all ages and backgrounds for decades to come.”

‘My Soft Machine’ is set for release on May 26 via Transgressive. Pre-order the album here.

Elsewhere, Parks has announced a run of headline tour dates across the UK and Europe for September, which include a show at London’s Eventim Apollo. Visit here for tickets.

Bridgers is currently on tour supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras stadium tour until May 28. She will then head out on Boygenius’ ‘The Tour’, which consists of a series of headline dates throughout June, July and August.