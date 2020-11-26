Ebe Dancel, Armi Millare, IV of Spades’ Blaster Silonga to perform Hotdog songs for online concert

Filipino musicians Ebe Dancel, UDD frontwoman Armi Millare, IV of Spades’ Blaster Silonga and more will pay tribute to rock band Hotdog in a virtual concert in December.

Hinahanap-hanap Kita Manila: The Manila Heritage Concert will be streamed via Facebook Live on December 13, 8pm. It will feature music from Hotdog, who rose to fame with their hit 1976 single ‘Manila’.

The lineup also includes the likes of Sandwich frontman and former Eraserheads drummer Raymund Marasigan, 10-piece band Bras Pas Pas Pas Pas and singers Gary Valenciano and Yeng Constantino.

Organsed by the Intramuros Administration, National Parks Development Committee and Nayong Pilipino Foundation, the concert also aims to promote tourism by featuring heritage sites in the city of Manila.

See the full lineup below.

Hotdog, formed by brothers Dennis Garcia and Rene Garcia, became famous in the Philippines in the mid-’70s. They released their first album ‘Unang Kagat’ in 1974, and became a major influence on the Manila Sound genre, which paved the way to original Pilipino music (OPM) as a genre. In 2018, Rene passed away at the age of 65 due to cardiac arrest.

Some artists in the lineup have released music this year. Armi Millare debuted her solo single ‘Into The Clear’, while Ebe Dancel released a cover of Rico Blanco’s song ‘Wag Mong Aminin’ and his latest album ‘Baliktanaw’. Tomorrow, Dancel is due to perform with his Balcony Entertainment labelmates for a virtual fundraiser for typhoon relief.

On the other hand, IV of Spades announced their hiatus in August to pursue “some other personal interests.” Their bassist Zild Benitez released his solo album ‘Homework Machine‘ in the same month. Hinahanap-hanap Kita Manilawill be Silonga’s first solo performance.