Armi Millare of UDD teases new solo release ‘Into The Clear’

Filipino singer-songwriter and UDD vocalist Armi Millare has teased a new solo release ‘Into The Clear’.

Yesterday (November 8), the Manila-based artist shared a video post on Instagram, soundtracked by 13 seconds of string-filled, ambient music. The post noted that a release with a 4:00 runtime, titled ‘Into The Clear’, will be out on November 20.

Watch the brief clip below:

‘Into The Clear’ will be the second solo release from Millare this year.

Millare, who is also the vocalist of indie rock band UDD (formerly known as Up Dharma Down), released her second solo single ‘Two Worlds’ in May.

The single was co-written and produced by Kim Ofstad and Magnus Martinsen, of the Norwegian band D’Sound. It is also Millare’s first single with English lyrics.

Arriving a few months into the pandemic, ‘Two Worlds’ was released with hopes that “this s you a moment of respite from everything”, Millare wrote.

“This time is a special time. It is a time to build ourselves up. Look within and the answers will (literally) come. A chance to count our blessings and revisit our lessons,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“It’s okay to pay tribute to the world we once knew, we have a new one to look forward to and a chance to build it. Let’s thank ourselves for having made it this far.”

Millare has released four full-length albums with UDD, the latest being their 2019 self-titled record.