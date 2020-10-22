Journey’s Arnel Pineda says his biopic could begin filming next year

Filipino singer and Journey frontman Arnel Pineda has shared new details on his upcoming biopic, which will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jon M. Chu.

In separate interviews with Philippine Star and ABS-CBN Push, Pineda said the studio Warner Bros. “wants [the film] to be shot soonest” and that they’re eyeing next year for shooting and casting.

“They’re finalizing the script first before they could start choosing the perfect fit for the characters. I’m guessing this will be done by next year,” he told ABS-CBN Push.

Advertisement

Watch Pineda’s interviews below.

In 2018, Warner Bros. announced that Chu would helm Pineda’s biopic. The script is being written by Scott Silver, who’s known for his work in Joker and Now You See Me.

“[The film will focus on] the whole thing—the struggle, when I was born, when I grew up, it’s those things. It’s about my life anyway. It’s all gonna be there,” Pineda said.

Pineda rose to fame when Journey co-founder and guitarist Neal Schon discovered his covers on YouTube and was asked to join the band in 2007.

Advertisement

Aside from his biopic, Pineda is also set to release a holiday song titled ‘This Christmas’ in November.

Pineda was also in the headlines earlier this month when his brother was arrested for alleged drug possession following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Obrero, Quezon City.

The singer took to social media to address internet critics, writing, “[To] the bashers who chose to cowardly succumb to prejudism & unkindness while hiding conveniently in the cloak of your keyboards & computer screens, there are more helpful & useful things to do, like facing your precious mirror once in a while.”