These artists are touring and holding concerts in Asia in 2024

Want a quick look at the big artists touring Asia in 2024? Then read on – NME’s compiled a list of musicians and bands performing in the continent this year, from pop heavyweights like Bruno Mars and Hikaru Utada to metal and hardcore favourites like Arch Enemy and La Dispute.
And if you’re wondering where all the K-pop concerts and fanmeets have gone – we’ve got a whole other list for them, which you can check out here. And here’s a small sample of the K-pop artists who are coming to Asia in 2024: NCT 127, IVE, ITZY, aespa, IU, Wheein, NCT DREAM, Xdinary Heroes and many more.
If music fests are more up your alley, you can check out NME’s list of Asia festivals taking place in 2024. And here’s a quick list of Asia music festivals happening this year: Wanderland, Pulp Summer Slam, Singapore Rockfest, Hammersonic, Hiphopplaya, It’s The Ship, Java Jazz, Seoul Jazz Festival, Ultra Korea, We The Fest, Fuji Rock, Summer Sonic Japan, Summer Sonic Bangkok, LaLaLa Festival, Rolling Loud Thailand, Maho Rasop and Clockenflap.
This list is long, and it’s only going to get longer. Read on to find out which artists are touring Asia in 2024, and whether they’re coming to a city near you…
The artists holding concerts and touring Asia in 2024 are:
Sum 41
Dates: March 1 – March 23
Cities: Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Osaka
Find tickets and more info here
Sum 41 are calling it quits – but not before releasing a new album, ‘Heaven :x: Hell’, and saying goodbye to fans on tour. The Asia leg of the pop-punk veterans’ farewell tour includes Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.
Citizen
Dates: March 6 – March 9
Cities: Manila, Singapore, Bangkok
Find tickets and more info here
American rockers Citizen are performing four shows in Southeast Asia this March: a stop in the Philippines, two gigs in Singapore (one of which is sold out) and a finale in Thailand.
Orange Ocean
Dates: March 6 – March 20
Cities: Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Singapore
Find tickets and more info here
Enjoy the Britpop and indie stylings of China’s Orange Ocean when they tour Asia this March, kicking off with two shows in Japan and Taiwan apiece, before heading to Singapore’s Esplanade Annexe Studio.
Omnipotent Youth Society: Inside The Cable Temple 2024 Asia Tour
Dates: March 8, March 11
Cities: Kuala Lumpur, Singapore
Find tickets and more info here
Chinese rock stalwarts Omnipotent Youth Society will play Malaysia and Singapore in support of their second and latest album, 2020’s ‘Inside The Cable Temple’. The Singapore gig at The Theatre at Mediacorp is currently sold out, though tickets remain for the show at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.
Slowdive
Dates: March 9 – March 19
Cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore
Find tickets and more info here
Shoegaze legends Slowdive return to Asia this March, performing in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore. They’ll notably be accompanied by Parannoul in Seoul and Ichiko Aoba in Hong Kong.
La Dispute
Dates: March 18 – March 23
Cities: Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Quezon City
Find tickets and more info here
La Dispute are hitting the road in Asia this March, kicking things off in Japan before heading to Thailand, Singapore and finally the Philippines, where they’ll perform at metal festival Pulp Summer Slam.
Atarayo
Dates: March 24 – June 13
Cities: Taipei, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Tokyo
Find tickets and more info here
Atarayo, the Japanese band behind the anime theme song of The Dangers In My Heart season 2, are heading out on their first ever Asia tour. They’ll perform in Taiwan, China, and their native Japan.
Puma Blue
Dates: March 26 – April 4
Cities: Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore
Find tickets and more info here
Jacob Allen, aka Puma Blue, is coming to Asia. He’s already sold out dates in Tokyo, Osaka and Taipei – though tickets remain for the other Tokyo show, plus his Thailand and Singapore concerts.
Hitsujibungaku
Dates: March 29 – April 6
Cities: Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Taipei, Bangkok
Find tickets and more info here
Japanese indie rockers Hitsujibungaku (who’ve experienced an anime-fuelled upswing in popularity thanks to their Jujutsu Kaisen theme ‘More Than Words’) will embark on their first-ever Asia tour this March, hitting up South Korea, China, Taiwan and Thailand.
Bruno Mars
Dates: March 30 – April 6
Cities: Bangkok, Singapore
Find tickets and more info here
After proclaiming himself the ‘Kawaii King’ of Tokyo in January, Bruno Mars will head to Thailand and Singapore for two and three stadium shows respectively. Expect throwback hits all the way from ‘Unorthodox Jukebox’ to soulful Silk Sonic cuts.
King Gnu: Asia Tour: The Greatest Unknown
Dates: April 6 – April 20
Cities: Taipei, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul
Find more info here
Japan’s King Gnu will play seven concerts in four cities this April for their first-ever Asia tour, which will touch down in Taiwan, Singapore, China and South Korea. All shows are sold out as of March 1.
Radwimps: The way you yawn, and the outcry of peace world tour
Dates: April 6 – May 26
Cities: Tokyo, Yokohama, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Seoul
Find tickets and more info here
Japanese rockers (and frequent Makoto Shinkai collaborators) Radwimps have announced a massive Asia leg of their 2024 world tour. Latest concerts to be added to their itinerary include Jakarta and a second show in Seoul, after the first one sold out.
Elephant Gym: The World Tour 2024
Dates: April 14 – April 20, June 14 – July 26
Cities: Tokyo, Gifu, Kyoto, Fukuoka, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Ulaanbaatar, Tainan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Kaohsiung
Find tickets and more info here
Taiwanese math rockers Elephant Gym are embarking on an extensive tour befitting the title of their latest album, 2023’s ‘World’. In April, they’ll perform four dates in Japan and one in South Korea, and after swinging by Australia and Europe will return to Asia for more shows and festival slots in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Mongolia and their native Taiwan.
- READ MORE: Elephant Gym expand their universe
Incubus
Dates: April 23 – May 1
Cities: Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Tokyo
Find tickets and more info here
Here’s some stellar news: Alt-rock favourites Incubus return to the region this year, kicking things off in Indonesia before heading to the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and finally Japan.
Arch Enemy: Deceivers Asia Tour 2024
Dates: April 24 – May 21
Cities: Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Chengdu, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok
Find tickets and more info here
Swedish metal band Arch Enemy have announced a long jaunt in Asia for 2024, playing South Korea, several cities in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.
PREP
Dates: April 30 – May 16
Cities: Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Shenzhen, Guangzhou
Find tickets and more info here
PREP’s latest single ‘Getaway’ features Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit – will they play it together when the English indie band perform in Bangkok this year? You’ll have to attend the show to find out. PREP will also hit up South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and China on this tour.
Converge
Dates: May 5 – May 10
Cities: Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Marikina
Find tickets and more info here
In May the mighty Converge will land in Indonesia for this year’s Hammersonic Festival – and they’ll round out their time here with headline shows in Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines (where they hopefully won’t be pelted with hate by Filipinos mistaking them for the internet service provider also named Converge).
Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour
Dates: May 9 – May 15
Cities: Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo
Find tickets and more info here
Former One Direction member Niall Horan is taking ‘The Show’ – his latest album – on the road, swinging by Asia for four shows in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.
Elijah Woods: ilu 24/7, 365 tour
Dates: May 12 – May 24
Cities: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei
Find tickets and more info here
Pop artist Elijah Woods will play seven shows on his first-ever Asia tour, stopping by Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan.
Psychic Fever From Exile Tribe: Psychic Fever Asia Tour: “Heat”
Dates: May 18 – June 28
Cities: Sendai, Fukuoka, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and more
Find tickets and more info here
The Japanese boyband Psychic Fever From Exile Tribe are embarking on a tour of Asia that will kick off with several dates in their native Japan before continuing onto other locations in Asia, a press release states. Stay tuned for more details.
Alexander 23: American Boy In Asia Tour
Dates: June 6 – June 16
Cities: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei
Find tickets and more info here
Alexander 23 is undertaking the self-explanatory American Boy In Asia Tour this June, kicking things off in China before heading to Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and finally Taiwan.
Perfume: COD3 OF P3RFUM3 ZOZ5 Asia Tour 2024
Dates: June 8 – July 13
Cities: Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Shanghai
Find tickets and more info here
Japanese pop queens Perfume have announced their first performances in Asia in five years, taking their COD3 OF P3RFUM3 ZOZ5 show to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and China. A date and venue has yet to be confirmed for the Shanghai show.
Hikaru Utada: Science Fiction Tour 2024
Dates: July 13 – September 1
Cities: Taipei, Hong Kong, Fukuoka, Tokoname, Saitama, Miyagi, Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama
Find tickets and more info here
J-pop legend Hikaru Utada is readying their first greatest-hits compilation, ‘Science Fiction’ – as well as a huge arena/stadium tour of Japan and their first-ever solo shows in Taipei and Hong Kong (dates and venues of which have yet to be announced).
LANY: A Beautiful Blur World Tour
Dates: September 20 – October 13
Cities: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Osaka, Seoul, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Cebu
Find tickets and more info here
Pop-rock duo LANY are returning to the region yet for their third Asia tour in as many years. They’ll be playing stadiums and arenas this time round, heading to Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.