These artists are touring and holding concerts in Asia in 2024

Want a quick look at the big artists touring Asia in 2024? Then read on – NME’s compiled a list of musicians and bands performing in the continent this year, from pop heavyweights like Bruno Mars and Hikaru Utada to metal and hardcore favourites like Arch Enemy and La Dispute.

And if you’re wondering where all the K-pop concerts and fanmeets have gone – we’ve got a whole other list for them, which you can check out here. And here’s a small sample of the K-pop artists who are coming to Asia in 2024: NCT 127, IVE, ITZY, aespa, IU, Wheein, NCT DREAM, Xdinary Heroes and many more.

If music fests are more up your alley, you can check out NME’s list of Asia festivals taking place in 2024. And here’s a quick list of Asia music festivals happening this year: Wanderland, Pulp Summer Slam, Singapore Rockfest, Hammersonic, Hiphopplaya, It’s The Ship, Java Jazz, Seoul Jazz Festival, Ultra Korea, We The Fest, Fuji Rock, Summer Sonic Japan, Summer Sonic Bangkok, LaLaLa Festival, Rolling Loud Thailand, Maho Rasop and Clockenflap.

Advertisement

This list is long, and it’s only going to get longer. Read on to find out which artists are touring Asia in 2024, and whether they’re coming to a city near you…

The artists holding concerts and touring Asia in 2024 are:

Sum 41

Dates: March 1 – March 23

Cities: Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Osaka

Find tickets and more info here

Sum 41 are calling it quits – but not before releasing a new album, ‘Heaven :x: Hell’, and saying goodbye to fans on tour. The Asia leg of the pop-punk veterans’ farewell tour includes Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

Citizen

Dates: March 6 – March 9

Cities: Manila, Singapore, Bangkok

Find tickets and more info here

American rockers Citizen are performing four shows in Southeast Asia this March: a stop in the Philippines, two gigs in Singapore (one of which is sold out) and a finale in Thailand.

Orange Ocean

Dates: March 6 – March 20

Cities: Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Singapore

Find tickets and more info here

Advertisement

Enjoy the Britpop and indie stylings of China’s Orange Ocean when they tour Asia this March, kicking off with two shows in Japan and Taiwan apiece, before heading to Singapore’s Esplanade Annexe Studio.

Omnipotent Youth Society: Inside The Cable Temple 2024 Asia Tour

Dates: March 8, March 11

Cities: Kuala Lumpur, Singapore

Find tickets and more info here

Chinese rock stalwarts Omnipotent Youth Society will play Malaysia and Singapore in support of their second and latest album, 2020’s ‘Inside The Cable Temple’. The Singapore gig at The Theatre at Mediacorp is currently sold out, though tickets remain for the show at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Slowdive

Dates: March 9 – March 19

Cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore

Find tickets and more info here

Shoegaze legends Slowdive return to Asia this March, performing in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore. They’ll notably be accompanied by Parannoul in Seoul and Ichiko Aoba in Hong Kong.

La Dispute

Dates: March 18 – March 23

Cities: Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Quezon City

Find tickets and more info here

La Dispute are hitting the road in Asia this March, kicking things off in Japan before heading to Thailand, Singapore and finally the Philippines, where they’ll perform at metal festival Pulp Summer Slam.

Atarayo

Dates: March 24 – June 13

Cities: Taipei, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Tokyo

Find tickets and more info here

Atarayo, the Japanese band behind the anime theme song of The Dangers In My Heart season 2, are heading out on their first ever Asia tour. They’ll perform in Taiwan, China, and their native Japan.

Puma Blue

Dates: March 26 – April 4

Cities: Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore

Find tickets and more info here

Jacob Allen, aka Puma Blue, is coming to Asia. He’s already sold out dates in Tokyo, Osaka and Taipei – though tickets remain for the other Tokyo show, plus his Thailand and Singapore concerts.

Hitsujibungaku

Dates: March 29 – April 6

Cities: Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Taipei, Bangkok

Find tickets and more info here

Japanese indie rockers Hitsujibungaku (who’ve experienced an anime-fuelled upswing in popularity thanks to their Jujutsu Kaisen theme ‘More Than Words’) will embark on their first-ever Asia tour this March, hitting up South Korea, China, Taiwan and Thailand.

Bruno Mars

Dates: March 30 – April 6

Cities: Bangkok, Singapore

Find tickets and more info here

After proclaiming himself the ‘Kawaii King’ of Tokyo in January, Bruno Mars will head to Thailand and Singapore for two and three stadium shows respectively. Expect throwback hits all the way from ‘Unorthodox Jukebox’ to soulful Silk Sonic cuts.

King Gnu: Asia Tour: The Greatest Unknown

Dates: April 6 – April 20

Cities: Taipei, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul

Find more info here

Japan’s King Gnu will play seven concerts in four cities this April for their first-ever Asia tour, which will touch down in Taiwan, Singapore, China and South Korea. All shows are sold out as of March 1.

Radwimps: The way you yawn, and the outcry of peace world tour

Dates: April 6 – May 26

Cities: Tokyo, Yokohama, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Seoul

Find tickets and more info here

Japanese rockers (and frequent Makoto Shinkai collaborators) Radwimps have announced a massive Asia leg of their 2024 world tour. Latest concerts to be added to their itinerary include Jakarta and a second show in Seoul, after the first one sold out.

Elephant Gym: The World Tour 2024

Dates: April 14 – April 20, June 14 – July 26

Cities: Tokyo, Gifu, Kyoto, Fukuoka, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Ulaanbaatar, Tainan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Kaohsiung

Find tickets and more info here

Taiwanese math rockers Elephant Gym are embarking on an extensive tour befitting the title of their latest album, 2023’s ‘World’. In April, they’ll perform four dates in Japan and one in South Korea, and after swinging by Australia and Europe will return to Asia for more shows and festival slots in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Mongolia and their native Taiwan.

READ MORE: Elephant Gym expand their universe

Incubus

Dates: April 23 – May 1

Cities: Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Tokyo

Find tickets and more info here

Here’s some stellar news: Alt-rock favourites Incubus return to the region this year, kicking things off in Indonesia before heading to the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and finally Japan.

Arch Enemy: Deceivers Asia Tour 2024

Dates: April 24 – May 21

Cities: Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Chengdu, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok

Find tickets and more info here

Swedish metal band Arch Enemy have announced a long jaunt in Asia for 2024, playing South Korea, several cities in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

PREP

Dates: April 30 – May 16

Cities: Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Shenzhen, Guangzhou

Find tickets and more info here

PREP’s latest single ‘Getaway’ features Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit – will they play it together when the English indie band perform in Bangkok this year? You’ll have to attend the show to find out. PREP will also hit up South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and China on this tour.

Converge

Dates: May 5 – May 10

Cities: Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Marikina

Find tickets and more info here

In May the mighty Converge will land in Indonesia for this year’s Hammersonic Festival – and they’ll round out their time here with headline shows in Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines (where they hopefully won’t be pelted with hate by Filipinos mistaking them for the internet service provider also named Converge).

Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour

Dates: May 9 – May 15

Cities: Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo

Find tickets and more info here

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is taking ‘The Show’ – his latest album – on the road, swinging by Asia for four shows in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.

Elijah Woods: ilu 24/7, 365 tour

Dates: May 12 – May 24

Cities: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei

Find tickets and more info here

Pop artist Elijah Woods will play seven shows on his first-ever Asia tour, stopping by Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan.

Psychic Fever From Exile Tribe: Psychic Fever Asia Tour: “Heat”

Dates: May 18 – June 28

Cities: Sendai, Fukuoka, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and more

Find tickets and more info here

The Japanese boyband Psychic Fever From Exile Tribe are embarking on a tour of Asia that will kick off with several dates in their native Japan before continuing onto other locations in Asia, a press release states. Stay tuned for more details.

Alexander 23: American Boy In Asia Tour

Dates: June 6 – June 16

Cities: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei

Find tickets and more info here

Alexander 23 is undertaking the self-explanatory American Boy In Asia Tour this June, kicking things off in China before heading to Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and finally Taiwan.

Perfume: COD3 OF P3RFUM3 ZOZ5 Asia Tour 2024

Dates: June 8 – July 13

Cities: Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Shanghai

Find tickets and more info here

Japanese pop queens Perfume have announced their first performances in Asia in five years, taking their COD3 OF P3RFUM3 ZOZ5 show to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and China. A date and venue has yet to be confirmed for the Shanghai show.

Hikaru Utada: Science Fiction Tour 2024

Dates: July 13 – September 1

Cities: Taipei, Hong Kong, Fukuoka, Tokoname, Saitama, Miyagi, Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama

Find tickets and more info here

J-pop legend Hikaru Utada is readying their first greatest-hits compilation, ‘Science Fiction’ – as well as a huge arena/stadium tour of Japan and their first-ever solo shows in Taipei and Hong Kong (dates and venues of which have yet to be announced).

LANY: A Beautiful Blur World Tour

Dates: September 20 – October 13

Cities: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Osaka, Seoul, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Cebu

Find tickets and more info here

Pop-rock duo LANY are returning to the region yet for their third Asia tour in as many years. They’ll be playing stadiums and arenas this time round, heading to Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.