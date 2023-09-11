Artist’s poster on ‘gig etiquette’ goes viral, stirs debate

An artist who shared a poster of ‘gig etiquette’ they would like fans to abide by has gone viral and stirred a debate online.

Last week, singer-songwriter Lucy May Walker shared a photo of a series of rules she wanted fans to stick to on her upcoming tour of the UK.

“After my many interviews with various news outlets about gig etiquette, I’ve decided to print these off for my upcoming solo tour,” she wrote on X/Twitter.

Advertisement

“I’ve not seen this done before (& I’m sad it’s come to this) but I’m hoping it will encourage people to behave. Thoughts?”

The stipulations include asking fans to “read the room” and not sing along too loudly if no-one else is, and to “keep your flash off” when taking photos, trying “not to watch the whole thing through your phone”.

See the rules below.

For context, I am a relatively small artist and for this tour in particular it is just me on stage, acoustic, playing super intimate rooms (30-60 cap) and the audience will be seated — Lucy May Walker (@Lucymaywalker) September 7, 2023

In response, Walker has been widely criticised online and in the media. In an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Happy Mondays singer Rowetta hit out at the poster, saying: “To have a set of rules for a gig when they’re paying, I think that’s really awful, honestly. You should be a teacher or a prison officer.”

📺 🎶🎤 You tell em @Rowetta ! #Manchester 🐝 wins that argument, you were on fire 🔥 well done. Ro on @GMB on @ITV this morning. She will be playing at my event this FRIDAY Manchester United Legends Charity Event @hotelfootballuk in aid of @NCareCharity can’t wait to see you ❤️x pic.twitter.com/5qIunvxO2e — Amy (@amyparkinsonTV) September 11, 2023

Advertisement

Others hit out at the poster for being entitled, and suggested that fans should enjoy live music however they wish.

The original tweet has been quote tweeted over 1,000 times, with one writing: “imagine someones having a panic attack in pit or something and they need to leave but lucy may wants u to wait until the end of the song to go.”

imagine someones having a panic attack in pit or something and they need to leave but lucy may wants u to wait until the end of the song to go https://t.co/ePjsWvCj0B — ke ⁺˚⋆｡°✩₊ (@harryscarouseI) September 9, 2023

Another wrote: “you’re out of your goddamn mind if you think i’m paying to watch a show where i’m being treated like a damn toddler, if i want to scream my heart out i’m going to scream my heart out, if i want to record i’m going to record!!!! this new wave of concert “etiquette” is astonishing.”

you’re out of your goddamn mind if you think i’m paying to watch a show where i’m being treated like a damn toddler, if i want to scream my heart out i’m going to scream my heart out, if i want to record i’m going to record!!!! this new wave of concert “etiquette” is astonishing https://t.co/MK9bif7H1y — ana ♡ (@aloucin) September 9, 2023

However, Midge Ure was one agreeing with Walker’s stance, writing: “It is sad it’s come to this Lucy but I totally stand with you on talking issue. It’s difficult to understand why some people pay for tix then watch Netflix or talk/text/light up the room with their screens/spoil it for artists/audience alike during the show.”

It is sad it’s come to this Lucy but I totally stand with you on talking issue. It’s difficult to understand why some people pay for tix then watch Netflix or talk/text/light up the room with their screens/spoil it for artists/audience alike during the show.🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/3xRZjgwWZq — midge ure💙 (@midgeure1) September 10, 2023

Another added: “PLEASE follow this etiquette at every single gig folks! Doesn’t matter if it’s a 50 – 200 – 2500 venue everyone deserves to enjoy the show & the artist deserves to have an audience who are there with them, helping to generate that loop of connection & energy only gigs create.”

PLEASE follow this etiquette at every single gig folks!

Doesn’t matter if it’s a 50 – 200 – 2500 venue everyone deserves to enjoy the show & the artist deserves to have an audience who are there with them, helping to generate that loop of connection & energy only gigs create. https://t.co/ZaiXgj6kQM — Allan Milligan (@allan_milligan) September 8, 2023

See a range of reactions to the poster below.

“Dont leave until the end of a song” would you like someone to collapse or vomit in the crowd? That draws more attention then just getting up and leaving, what about needing to go to the toilet? You seriously would rather someone to shit in the pit than leave https://t.co/d8oymb21W3 — Bones/Alex (reek era) (@bones_piss) September 9, 2023

gig etiquette is ‘pick people up if they fall’ and ‘don’t purposefully shove people’ not ‘don’t you dare sing along you piece of shit’ https://t.co/r5xvczIans — vampire shawty ☆ (@V4MPIRESHAWTY) September 9, 2023

i miss when you could just go to a gig & that was it. if you're gonna exist in a public space (especially a crowd), you're going to encounter people whose behaviour you find off-putting. as long as everyone is safe, please get over yourselves https://t.co/D96uWxdgfx — tilly 🦇 (@tillyfoulkes) September 8, 2023

I'm in the opposite camp. As my audience, you can talk, heckle, hell, even fight, if you want to. It's down to my strength as a performer and artist to make sure you don't. There will be no teacher's handouts at my shows. https://t.co/hsrBlAjrz0 — David Lance Callahan (@TheWolfhounds) September 11, 2023

Across this summer, a growing trend has emerged of fans throwing items on stage at their favourite artists. One of the most prolific and dangerous cases occurred last month, when pop star Bebe Rexha was seen falling to her knees after a mobile phone struck her in the face.

The incident left her needing stitches above her eye, and it was later reported that the concertgoer who threw the device did so because he thought “it would be funny”.

The most widely reported incident came when Cardi B threw a microphone at an audience member who had chucked a drink at her on stage.

A police report was then filed that claimed a concertgoer was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.” Although she wasn’t named in the report, the date and location on the report coincided with Cardi B’s performance. As of August 3, the criminal battery case against the Bronx star has been dropped.