ARTMS’ Haseul announces four-day ‘Music Studio 81.8Hz’ solo concert

ARTMS’ Haseul will be holding her first-ever solo concert, called ‘Music Studio 81.8Hz’, for four nights in Seoul this October.

On September 5, K-pop agency Modhaus announced via ARTMS’ social media accounts that the singer will be holding her first solo concert. Called ‘Music Studio 81.8Hz’, it will be from October 26 to 29 at the Shinhan Play Square Live Hall in Seoul.

Haseul will be joined by one of her ARTMS bandmates – Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry – on each night of the concert. According to a press release from Modhaus, per Sports Kyunghyang, the singer will also be performing an unreleased solo song for the first time, alongside other special performances.

Haseul’s new unreleased song will be her first solo music in nearly seven years, after she dropped her two-track self-titled single album in 2016 as part of girl group LOONA’s pre-debut project.

HaSeul's 1st Small Theatre Concert

🍃HaSeul Music Studio 81.8Hz🍃 📻 10.26 ~ 10.29

📻 신한 pLay 스퀘어 More details coming soon…🎵#ARTMS #HaSeul#HaseulMusicStudio818Hz pic.twitter.com/pBGJBShVMy — Official ARTMS (@official_artms) September 5, 2023

First introduced earlier this year, ARTMS are formed by LOONA’s Heejin, Haseul, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry after the five members joined Modhaus following their departure from long-time company Blockberry Creative.

Under the new agency, the group’s sub-unit Odd Eye Circle made their first comeback in six years with their mini-album ‘Version Up’ in July.

Meanwhile, five other LOONA members – Hyunjin, Vivi, Yeojin, Gowon and Hyeju (previously known as Olivia Hye) – are set to debut as new group Loossemble under their new agency CTDENM later this month.

Member Chuu is also preparing to debut as a soloist, while Yves has yet to sign with a new agency.