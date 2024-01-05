ASAP Rocky appears in advert for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin lip balm

ASAP Rocky has starred in a new advert for his partner Rihanna’s new lip balm product – check out the clip below.

The rapper appears in the promotional video for the Fenty Skin product Lux Balm, which the post describes as “juicy, Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm packed with vitamin E and shea butter”.

The footage included in the Instagram post is clipped from the video for Rocky’s 2023 single ‘Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)’.

Advertisement

Rocky directly references the lip balm in the lyrics to ‘Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)’. “Nah bitch, this ain’t lip gloss / Lux Balm up in my palm / New collab with my baby mom,” he raps. It later transpired that the song shared its name with Rihanna and Rocky’s second son, Riot Rose Mayers.

The song, which was produced by Pharrell Williams, is set to be included on his upcoming fourth studio album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’, which still does not have a release date. In January 2023, Rocky said that the album was “finished” when he shared his single ‘Same Problems?’.

Rocky’s last studio album was 2018’s ‘Testing’, which included the singles ‘ASAP Forever’ and ‘Praise the Lord (Da Shine)’.

Reports emerged last August that Rihanna and Rocky had welcomed their second child together. It was later confirmed that Riot had been born on August 1.

Rihanna had previously announced she was expecting another baby during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in Glendale, Arizona back in February.

Advertisement

Also last year, Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA responded to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky naming their firstborn after him. RZA Athelaston Mayers was born on May 10, 2022.