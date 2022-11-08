ASEAN India Music Festival returns to New Delhi this November with Linying, Riau Rhythm and more

ASEAN India Music Festival (AIMF) has announced its second edition with a lineup featuring 10 artists from across the Southeast Asian region.

Following the first edition held back in 2017, the festival is set to return to New Delhi for a three-day event this November 18 to 20 that will feature 10 artists from Southeast Asia including Singapore’s Linying, Indonesia’s Riau Rhythm, Malaysian band Instamuzika and Bayang Barrios at Ang Nilayaga from the Philippines, among others alongside local acts such as Faridkot and Amar Jalal, Jonita Gandhi, and Papon.

The festival will be held at the Purana Qila, one of the oldest forts in the union territory, and is free to attend. Five acts will perform daily starting from 6.30pm onwards.

Aside from the main concert, ASEAN India Music Festival has also announced a special music showcase that will take place in Shillong, Meghalaya in Northeast India on November 22. The lineup for the showcase has not yet been announced.

The ASEAN Music Showcase Festival was held in person for the first time at Singapore’s Haw Par Villa earlier this year on September 9 and 10 featuring 40 prominent and rising artists from Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. VannDa, Pamungkas, Basboi, Alec Orachi, The Filters and more were among the acts performing at the festival, which began life as an online festival in 2020.

Linying released her debut album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’ on January 14. The album features the tracks ‘3 Hours On’, ‘Faith’, ‘Springtime’ and ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’, the last of which she co-wrote with former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla.

‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’ would go on to be named as one of NME‘s ‘10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs of 2022 – so far‘ earlier this year, with Khyne Palumar praising Linying’s “wry self-awareness, emotional acuity, and delicately piercing voice”.

The lineup for ASEAN India Music Festival is:

November 18

Tri Minh’s Quartet (Vietnam)

Instamuzika (Malaysia)

RizerXSuffer (Cambodia)

Empty Wallet (Brunei Darussalam)

Papon Live (India)

November 19

Lao Traditional Music Troupe (Lao DPR)

Makaohang (Thailand)

Faridkot and Amar Jalal (India)

Linying (Singapore)

Jonita Gandhi (India)

November 20

Bayang Barrios at Ang Nilayaga (Philippines)

Riau Rhythm (Indonesia)

Raghav Meattle (India)

MRTV Modern Music Band (Myanmar)

Vishal and Sheykhar (India)