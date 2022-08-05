ASEAN Music Showcase Festival announces lineup featuring VannDa, Pamungkas, Cheats and more

ASEAN Music Showcase Festival (AMSF) has announced the lineup for its first in-person live festival featuring a selection of artists all over the region including VannDa, Pamungkas and more.

Set to take place at Singapore’s Haw Par Villa this September 9 and 10, this year’s edition will bring together 40 prominent and rising artists from Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Tickets for the festival are now available at ASEAN Music Showcase’s website at SGD35 for a one-day pass, and two-day passes are available at SGD60. All prices do not include the booking fee.

Cambodian rapper VannDa will be accompanied by artists from label Baramey, while Indonesia will be represented by Pamungkas, Basboi, jazz-funk trio Mad MadMen, Logic Lost; indie-rock soloist IQIF, LONE, and electronic jazz group Littlefingers.

Thailand’s YUPP! artists AUTTA, Flower.Far, AINN, and FIZZIE will perform at the festival alongside acts from fellow Thai label HYPE TRAIN. Also in the contingent are Thai indie artist Alec Orachi, T-pop acts BOOM BOOM CASH and PUN. Seven acts from the Philippines will perform at the show, with Cheats and SOS (formerly known as She’s Only Sixteen) joined by rapper-producer kiyo, Fern., KRNA, rapper Young Cocoa, and Ace Banzuelo.

NYK, Jemson, BandLab NME Awards 2022 nominees The Filters make up the Malaysian contingent alongside pop act Babychair, who will perform at the festival as the official ambassador of sponsors TuneCore.

Host city Singapore will field Amateur Takes Control, DJ-producer Fauxe, BGourd, Pleasantry, Ffion and four-piece math rock band cues.

ASEAN Music Showcase began life as an online festival in 2020, and featured Singapore’s Linying, Marian Carmel, Coming Up Roses and J.M3. Representing Thailand were TONTRAKUL, Valentina Ploy, STOIC and H3F. Bayangan, Buddha Beat, Golden Mammoth and Mutesite were the Malaysian bands featured, alongside Indonesia’s Tanayu, bangkutaman, Rangkai and Jirapah. For the Philippines, it was Pikoy, Cheats, Uprising Record Artists and August Wahh.

The 2021 showcase began to see the inclusion of Thai and Vietnamese acts with Limebócx, Ngầm, Những Đứa Trẻ, VannDa and Sophia Kao among others joining the lineup.

The full lineup for ASEAN Music Showcase is:

