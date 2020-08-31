ASEAN Music Showcase Festival launches first online edition with 20 regional artists

The ASEAN Music Showcase Festival is set to launch its inaugural online edition in late September.

The two-day festival, slated to be held from September 19 to 20, is aimed at providing a platform to elevate Southeast Asia’s music scene to the world stage.

The lineup consists of 20 artists from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Among the featured acts are Marian Carmel (Singapore), Valentina Ploy (Thailand), Bayangan (Malaysia), Tanayu (Indonesia), and Cheats (Philippines). See the full list below.

AMS, which will be live-streamed for viewers around the world to discover, was founded by concert and festival promoters, conference organisers, and music community influencers from the five participating countries.

The festival’s website noted that Southeast Asia is a region “rich with musical cultures and thriving local music scenes” but is “virtually invisible to the world”.

“AMS takes on the challenge of providing networking opportunities for emerging musicians in Asia and global music industry leaders, while hurdling the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic through a virtual music gathering that celebrates the region’s finest,” the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers added that the collaborative showcase festival presents a diverse lineup that was handpicked by its founding members. The members comprise Singapore’s SGMUSO, Thailand’s Bangkok Music City co-founded by Fungjai Co., Ltd. and NYLON Thailand, Malaysia’s City ROARS! Festival, Indonesia’s SRM, and the Philippines’ The Rest Is Noise PH.

In addition to the digital showcase, AMS will be holding a private virtual meet-up with some of the most prominent and promising music professionals in the world. The meet will also involve up-and-coming and established artists from around Asia.

The list of industry players includes festival and label representatives from SXSW, Live At Heart Newfoundland, Warner Music Asia, Clockenflap, Baybeats Festival, and more.

Check out the full list of artists hitting the digital stage below:

Singapore – Linying, Marian Carmel, Coming Up Roses and J.M3

Thailand – TONTRAKUL, Valentina Ploy, STOIC and H 3 F

Malaysia – Bayangan, Buddha Beat, Golden Mammoth and Mutesite

Indonesia – Tanayu, bangkutaman, Rangkai and Oslo Ibrahim

Philippines – Pikoy, Cheats, Uprising Records Artists and August Wahh

The organisers of AMS have yet to announce the platform for the livestream performances, but those interested can get updates from the festival’s official website here.