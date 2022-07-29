ASEAN Music Showcase Festival to host physical showcase at Singapore’s Haw Par Villa this September

ASEAN Music Showcase Festival (AMS) has announced that this year’s edition will be a physical showcase held in Singapore’s Haw Par Villa.

It is scheduled to take place on September 10 and 11 at the theme park that showcases Chinese mythology, folklore and history. The venue was picked to be AMS’ live debut due to its “unique setting and significance within the region, and the events of the festival will take place throughout the park amidst its sculptures and dioramas, making this music showcase festival unabashedly ASEAN,” as shared by AMS’ co-founder, David Siow.

This year’s edition would mark the first time the festival is held with in-person attendance.

Piyapong ‘Py’ Muenprasertdee, co-founder of AMS shared via a press release that “as the world is now moving towards opening up, the most logical next step is to organize a physical event as we believe that stronger connections both emotionally and professionally can be forged when people meet in the flesh.”

AMS has also announced that there will be over 40 regional and international acts performing at three different stages over the course of the two days, while also being simultaneously live streamed for anyone around the world to watch. No acts have been revealed yet.

Limited ‘Blind Bird’ tickets are available for SGD35, and they are available on purchase here.

For its 2020 online edition, Singapore’s Linying, Marian Carmel, Coming Up Roses and J.M3 performed on AMS’ digital stage. Representing Thailand were TONTRAKUL, Valentina Ploy, STOIC and H3F. Bayangan, Buddha Beat, Golden Mammoth and Mutesite were the Malaysian bands featured, alongside Indonesia’s Tanayu, bangkutaman, Rangkai and Jirapah. For the Philippines, it was Pikoy, Cheats, Uprising Record Artists and August Wahh.

In the 2021’s virtual showcase, Vietnamese and Cambodian acts were also featured in the showcase. For the former, Limebócx, Ngầm, Những Đứa Trẻ and Tiny Giant took to the digital stage. The latter saw VannDa, Sophia Kao, Vanthan & Laura Mam and Omens Radio.