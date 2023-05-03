Ashnikko delays ‘Weedkiller’ music video release after Belgrade school shooting

Ashnikko has pushed back the release of the music video for ‘Weedkiller’ by a week out of respect following the school shooting in Belgrade.
Earlier today, eight pupils and a security guard were killed in a shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in the centre of the Serbian capital, with another six pupils and a teacher injured. The shooter, a 13 year old boy named by police as Kosta Kecmanovic, has been arrested along with his parents [via BBC].
Ashnikko explained in a tweet that the video release has been delayed because it was filmed in Belgrade. “due to the horrific tragedy that happened in one of the elementary schools in Belgrade this morning, we will be postponing the release of the Weedkiller music video to next week in condolence,” they wrote.
“We filmed this music video in Belgrade, and it is a celebration of Serbian talent and creativity; my best friend and co-director Vasso and all the other wonderful Serbian talent and crew made it the most beautiful shoot i’ve ever done.
“My heart hurts for those affected by this senseless violence. sending you all my prayers and love”
‘Weedkiller’ is the title track from Ashnikko’s upcoming debut album, which is set to arrive on June 2 and also features the recent single ‘Worms’.
“My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into,” Ashnikko shared of the album in a statement. “My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using WEEDKILLER machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER.”
The album follows the singer’s 2021 debut mixtape ‘Demidevil’, described by NME as “a debut album proper in all but name”, and Ashnikko recently shared her first new single since 2021, ‘You Make Me Sick!’.
They will also be going on a huge world tour across Asia, New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe and the UK – including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.
You can buy your tickets for the UK here and find tickets for shows in North America here. See the full list of dates below.
SEPTEMBER 2023
15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore
16 – Chicago, Illinois, Aragon Ballroom
18 – Columbus, Ohio, KEMBA Live!
19 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Stage AE
21 – Toronto, Ontario, Rebel
22 – Royal Oak, Michigan, Royal Oak Music Theatre
23 – Cleveland, Ohio, Agora Theater
25 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner
26 – New York, New York, Brooklyn Mirage
28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Skyline Stage at The Mann
29 – Washington, District of Columbia, The Anthem
30 – Richmond, Virginia, The National
OCTOBER 2023
02 – Raleigh, North Carolina, The Ritz
03 – Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore
05 – St. Petersburg, Florida, Jannus Live
06 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live at the Backyard
07 – Orlando, Florida, House of Blues
10 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy
11 – Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works
13 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant
14 – Kansas City, Missouri, Uptown Theater
16 – Denver, Colorado, The Mission Ballroom
17 – Salt Lake City, Utah, The Complex Rockwell
19 – Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum
20 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo
21 – Portland, Oregon, Roseland Theater
24 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater
27 – Phoenix, Arizona, The Van Buren
NOVEMBER 2023
19 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega
21 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja
22 – Berlin, Germany, Huxleys
24 – Paris, France, Elysee Montmartre
25 – Cologne, Germany, Carlswerk Victoria
26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg
30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2023
01 – Manchester, UK, O2 Victoria Warehouse
03 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute
05 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City
06 – Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy
08 – Leeds, UK, O2 Academy
09 – Bristol, UK, Marble Factory
11 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre