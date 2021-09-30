Ashnikko shares two new songs, ‘Panic Attacks In Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’

Ashnikko has shared two brand new songs – watch the videos for ‘Panic Attacks In Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’ below.

The new tracks follow the pop star’s ‘Demidevil’ mixtape, which came out back in January.

“’Panic Attacks In Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’ were both written when I was in a very low place,” Ashnikko said of the tracks in a statement. “A nasty festering place where brushing my teeth and getting out of bed felt like a win. PAIP is a commentary on how much I was annoying myself at the time. Everything was fine.

“I was healthy and my career was going great. I was in a metaphorical ‘paradise’. But alas my brain chemistry had other plans. I was in so much pain and I couldn’t put a finger on it.”

She added: “I was an insufferable mess, so obsessed with my own hurt. I was leading it around with me like a rabid dog, letting it bite anyone I came into contact with. Where PAIP is soft and forlorn, maggots is pure rage. I’m casting a protective shield of electricity around myself and daring anyone to try to cross it.

“I decide that being a little villainous is an easier lifestyle choice. I’d rather be a raging bitch than let people take advantage of my kindness. I will take every parasite burrowing its way into my flesh and flatten it under my boots.”

Speaking to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2021 last month, Ashnikko discussed her upcoming debut album.

“Album is a really loaded word,” she said. “I’ve been putting off an album for some time now, I called the last one a mixtape, [but] it was really an album. But yeah, I’m working on it – it’s happening.”

Watch the video interview in full below.

Ashnikko is set to tour the UK and Ireland at the end of the year – see the dates in full below:

DECEMBER 2022

7 – London, Kentish Town Forum (sold out)

8 – London, Kentish Town Forum (sold out)

10 – Manchester, Ritz (sold out)

11 – Dublin, Academy (sold out)

12 – Glasgow, SWG3 (Galvanizers) (sold out)