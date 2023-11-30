BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin, NewJeans dominate Spotify’s most-streamed songs lists in Asia

Spotify has released its lists of the most-streamed songs in Asia for 2023, to coincide with its annual Wrapped marketing campaign. This year, the lists were dominated by K-pop acts, from members of BTS to NewJeans.

Members of BTS ruled Spotify in Asia with solo releases

Jungkook‘s debut solo single ‘Seven’, featuring Latto, was the fourth-most streamed song globally on Spotify. It also dominated Spotify’s most-streamed lists in Asia, topping the charts in Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore and Bangladesh. The song also made it to Number 3 in Taiwan and Number 5 in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, BTS bandmate Jimin took three of the five spots in South Korea, with ‘Like Crazy’ (Number 2), ‘Like Crazy (English Version)’ (Number 3) and ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ (Number 5). The singer also made it to the Top 5 in Vietnam with ‘Like Crazy’.

Other songs by BTS members to chart on Spotify’s most-streamed lists in Asia were V‘s ‘Slow Dancing’ (Number 5 in both Vietnam and Thailand), Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s 2022 song ‘Left and Right’ (Number 3 in Vietnam) and Jin‘s ‘The Astronaut’ (Number 4 in Singapore).

NewJeans made waves with ‘OMG’ and ‘Ditto’

NewJeans also climbed into the Top 5 of several most-streamed lists with their single, ‘OMG’. The song peaked at Number 2 in Singapore, while ranking at Number 4 in Taiwan and Malaysia.

The girl group also managed to chart a second song, their December 2022 release ‘Ditto’, on the Singapore most-streamed list. The song came in at Number 5.

Who else made Spotify’s most-streamed lists in Asia?

Other K-pop artists on Spotify’s most-streamed lists in Asia include BLACKPINK member Lisa, with her 2021 single ‘Money’ ranking at Number 2 in her home country of Thailand. Notably, Lisa’s ‘Money’ became the first solo song by a K-pop idol to reach a billion streams in September this year.

Meanwhile, popular trot singer Lim Young-woong was the only non-BTS singer on the South Korean list, coming in at Number 4 with his 2022 hit single ‘London Boy’.

Elsewhere, Japanese duo YOASOBI, who appeared on NME‘s The Cover in September, topped Spotify’s most-streamed list in Japan with their viral hit ‘Idol’. Plus, rock band Dilaw came in at Number 2 with ‘Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)’ in their home country of the Philippines.

See Spotify’s lists of 5 most-streamed songs in cities across the world this year at its official website.