Here’s a list of music festivals taking place in Asia in 2024

Festival fiends – it’s time to start planning. We’re barely a few weeks into 2024 and there’s already a laundry list of cool music festivals taking place across Asia, bringing us huge A-list headliners but also unmissable regional talent in a variety of scenes and settings. Whether you prefer laidback vibes in the countryside or heaving crowds in the city, there’s something for everyone.

Check out our rolling list below – and stay tuned for updates on other Asian festival faves like We The Fest, Djakarta Warehouse Project, Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, Busan Rock Festival and more…

Lollapalooza India

Dates: January 27-28

Location: Mumbai, India

Find tickets and more info here

After its debut in India in 2023, Lollapalooza is making its return to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course with a stacked two-day bill topped by the likes of Sting, the Jonas Brothers and Halsey. Among other prominent international performers are OneRepublic, Lauv, Keane, Jungle and Royal Blood. Local and regional acts included on the line-up are Eric Nam, The Rose, Parekh & Singh, The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast, Kamakshi Khanna and more.

Joyland Bali

Dates: March 1-3

Location: Bali, Indonesia

Find tickets and more info here

Indonesia’s Joyland Festival returns to the gorgeous island of Bali this March for another three-day edition. After strong back-to-back events in Bali in 2022 and 2023, Joyland looks to continue to extend its streak of world-class entertainment.

Keep an eye out for this year’s line-up, which should be dropping real soon. Past performers at Joyland Bali have included Sigrid, Phoenix, M.I.A., Black Country, New Road, The SIGIT, Isyana Sarasvati, Pamungkas and more.

Supalapa Festival

Dates: March 2-4

Location: Genting Highlands, Malaysia

Find tickets and more info here

Resorts World Genting will welcome a two-day pop and EDM festival this March: Supalapa. International acts to look forward to include Japanese girl group XG, US rapper Armani White (of ‘Billie Eilish’ fame), ‘Dance Monkey’ singer Tones And I and Aussie electronic duo Knife Party. Malaysian artists on the bill include Yuna, Claudia, Nyk, Talitha and Forceparkbois.

Pelupo

Dates: March 1-2

Location: Pattaya, Thailand

Find tickets and more info here

Thai festival Pelupo made a strong debut last year with a line-up topped by indie royalty Phoenix and Kings of Convenience. It returns again in March with Aussie band Parcels and US singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at the top of the bill. Others performing at The Fields at Siam Country Club Pattaya include post rockers Explosions in the Sky, chaotic internet music-maker Marc Rebillet and Aussie electronic duo Cosmo’s Midnight. Thai artists on the bill include indie acts H 3 F and Landokmai.

Wanderland

Dates: March 9-10

Location: Manila, Philippines

Find tickets and more info here

After headlining Pelupo, Jack Johnson will jet over to the Philippines to headline one of Manila’s favourite festivals, Wanderland. He’ll be joined by Parcels and folk artist Novo Amor and South Korean rapper Beenzino. There’s lots of Filipino representation on this line-up, too, including Jeff Bernat, Grentperez, Paolo Sandejas, Ena Mori and many more.

Java Jazz Festival

Dates: May 24-26

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Find tickets and more info here

After stealing the show at Java Jazz 2023, Icelandic-Chinese jazz-pop sensation Laufey returns to the festival once again in 2024 for a special show in a “grand setting”. She’ll be joined at the JIExpo by Yussef Dayes, October London, Rai Thistletwayte and more. Keep an eye out for more artist announcements.

Ultra Korea

Dates: June 7-9

Location: Incheon, South Korea

Find tickets and more info here

Take yourself down to Paradise City in Incheon, South Korea for Ultra Korea’s 10th anniversary this June – a new venue for the festival and where it’ll be held for at least the next three years. A line-up has yet to be announced, but you can get your tickets now.

Fuji Rock

Dates: July 26-28

Location: Niigata, Japan

Find tickets and more info here

2024 marks 25 years since Fuji Rock moved to its home of Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa-Cho, Niigata – so this edition of the long-running Japanese festival should be a special one. You can start planning now, as Fuji Rock has confirmed prices, phases and deadlines for its festival tickets as well as parking tickets and campsite tickets. Stay tuned for a line-up.

Summer Sonic

Dates: August 17-18

Location: Tokyo and Osaka, Japan

Find more info here

Japanese summer festival Summer Sonic returns again to Tokyo and Osaka with simultaneous events this August. Though festivalgoers in Tokyo can again expect to head to Zozomarine Stadium and Makuhari Messe, Osaka fans will be in a new venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park. We don’t have too long to wait for a line-up, either: Summer Sonic said that artist announcements should begin in late January or February.

Summer Sonic Bangkok

Dates: August 24-25

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Find more info here

This year, Summer Sonic will expand for the first time since 2017 by launching an event in Bangkok, Thailand. The two-day event will take place a week after the Japan festival’s main events in Tokyo and Osaka, and take over Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani.

“In this era when overseas festivals have spread to various regions and succeeded, and Korean artists are active all over the world, Summer Sonic Bangkok will start as a means to connect the world with music from Japan,” commented Naoki Shimizu, the CEO of organisers Creativeman.

Maho Rasop

Dates: November 23-24

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Find more info here

After taking a well-deserved break from pulling off a 2023 festival headlined by Interpol and IDLES, Bangkok’s Maho Rasop has confirmed its return in 2024 on November 23-24. Artists have yet to be announced but it’s safe to say you can expect some top-notch indie tastemaking.

Clockenflap

Dates: November 29 – December 1

Location: Hong Kong

Find more info here

Mere weeks after wrapping up its sold-out 2023 edition (led by Pulp and Yoasobi), Clockenflap confirmed its dates for 2024: November 29-December 1. Stay tuned to the Hong Kong festival’s site and socials for a line-up.

Rolling Loud Thailand

Dates: TBC

Location: Thailand

Find more info here

Popular US hip-hop festival Rolling Loud continued its expansion last year by touching down in Pattaya, Thailand for its very first Asian edition. Though details are still scarce, Rolling Loud has said that it will be back in 2024. Keep your eyes peeled for updates.