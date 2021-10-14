Asia Rolling Music Festival 2021 announces regional line-up featuring lewloh, BGourd and more

The annual Asia Rolling Music Festival, presented by Taiwan’s Golden Indie Music Awards, has revealed its line-up.

Singaporean artists lewloh, Cosmic Child, BGourd, and M1LDL1FE will be joining a regional selection of acts over four stages on November 5. The event will be free to attend online but requires audience members to register.

The regional acts will be performing virtually while the festival will present live performances by a slate of Taiwanese acts. Singer-songwriters YenTing Lo and Sonia Calico will each headline the Tainan Stage and Taipei Stage respectively.

Joining Calico will be M1LDL1FE, Indonesian electronic duo Bottlesmoker, and Filipino producers Like Animals and LUSTBASS. Lo will perform alongside Cosmic Child, South Korean shoegaze/emo outfit Parannoul, and Japanese indie rock band Cody・Lee.

The Taitung Stage will see lewloh alongside Malaysian electro-folk group Buddha Beat, Thai reggae band Sriraja Rockers, and a collaboration between Taiwanese indigenous folk singer Magaitan Lhkatafatu and Saspin.

BGourd is scheduled to perform at the Kaohsiung Stage alongside Korean electronic rock duo Wedance, psych-rock trio H3F, and Taiwanese psych-rock outfit 最後大浪 The Last Wave. Registration is required to attend each stage.

The event will precede the 12th Golden Indie Music Awards, which will happen on November 6. Singaporean singer-songwriter Shye and Japanese rock band CHAI are among the nominees for the Best Asian Creative Artist category.