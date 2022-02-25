Aspidistrafly share enthralling music video for ‘Companion To Owls’

Singaporean ambient folk duo Aspidistrafly have shared a new music video for ‘Companion To Owls’.

Released on Friday (February 25), the haunting video arrives alongside the release of the duo’s new album ‘Altar of Dreams’, their first in a decade.

Directed by Ivanho Harlim and Shysilia Novita, the video for ‘Companion To Owls’ can be seen as a short film of sorts with a chilling ambient interlude interspliced with stop-motion imagery, a masked dancer, a live human statue, mannequin limbs and more.

Watch the music video for ‘Companion To Owls’ below.

Following the release of the album and the video, the duo’s singer April Lee took to Instagram to share more about the song.

“I wrote ‘Companion To Owls’ during a very arduous time in the past decade. Subsequently it became such a personal track that we spent years recording and rerecording this to perfection,” she wrote.

‘Companion To Owls’ is taken off the duo’s newly released third album, ‘Altar of Dreams’. Released today, the album was 10 years in the making, with the duo reworking it countless times. The album also includes previously released single, ‘The Voice Of Flowers’.

In an interview with NME, producer Ricks Ang shared that while he feels “very guilty” about the album taking as long as it did to release, he’s relieved that “we finished it at the right time”.

“At world’s end, this album is something that I’m glad to have completed and presented – to those who have been waiting or those who have yet to discover it,” April Lee added.

Aspidistrafly formed in 2003 and after self-releasing two EPs, dropped their debut album ‘I Hold A Wish For You’ in 2008. In 2011, they followed up with the sophomore album, ‘A Little Fable’.