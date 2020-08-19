Astralwerks expands to Asia, signs Indonesian EDM trio Weird Genius

Astralwerks, the famed dance music label, has signed its first act from Asia: Indonesian group Weird Genius.

The EDM trio have officially joined the label’s roster under Astralwerks Asia. The band released breakout single ‘Lathi’ earlier this year, featuring pop singer Sara Fajira. Watch the music video below.

The label division, Universal Music Group (UMG), will focus on electronic music acts around the region under the leadership of label head Cindy Gu.

“It is an honor to become the first act from Asia to sign with Astralwerks and join their great roster of global dance artists,” Weird genius said in a statement. “We are excited to partner together with Cindy, [Astralwerks GM] Toby [Andrews] and the team to release new music, and to help our music reach new fans around the world.”

‘Hush’, the most recent single from Weird Genius, was a collaborative effort produced with Dutch electronic duo Yellow Claw. Watch the music video below.

Weird Genius hve made waves in Indonesia, pushing a steady stream of singles since 2016 and performing alongside prominent international acts.

Their addition to the Astralwerks roster signals a greater push of EDM from the region. In the 2010s, the label’s global efforts established the likes of Halsey, Porter Robinson, and deadmau5.