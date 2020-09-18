Astrid S announces debut album ‘Leave It Beautiful’ and shares new single

Astrid S has announced her debut album ‘Leave It Beautiful’ and shared another track from it, ‘It’s OK If You Forget Me’.

The Norwegian pop star recorded the album in Sweden alongside producer and writing team Jack & Coke.

‘Leave It Beautiful’ is released on October 16 via Universal Music Norway/Virgin EMI. It follows five EPs from the musician since 2016, with the latest ‘Down Low’ arriving in September 2019.

Advertisement

“Making this album has been some of the hardest and most fun I’ve ever experienced, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!” said Astrid, with the record described as “a personal exploration of the 23-year-old artist’s journey so far”.

Latest single ‘It’s OK If You Forget Me’ follows recent tracks ‘Marilyn Monroe’ and ‘Dance Dance Dance’, both of which will also appear on the album.

“I don’t feel empty now that you’re gone,” she sings over acoustic guitar. “Does that mean it didn’t mean nothing at all?” Listen to it above now.

Speaking about ‘Marilyn Monroe’ earlier this year, Astrid said she wanted anyone listening to the song to “feel like they can be whoever they want to be without the fear of being judged”.

Advertisement

“I wanted to make a song that you can sing and dance along to but also makes you feel strong, confident and proud,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the star supported Years & Years on their UK arena tour in 2018, while she also supported Zara Larsson on the singer’s US tour last year.