ASTRO confirms April comeback with sophomore album

South Korean boyband ASTRO are set to release their much-anticipated studio album next month.

On March 11, Industry insiders revealed to South Korean entertainment newspaper Ilgan Sports that the boyband are set to make their return with new music sometime next month. ASTRO were reportedly supposed to make their comeback sometime this month, but it was eventually pushed back in order to ensure the album’s quality.

The group’s agency, Fantagio Music, subsequently confirmed the April release window to Newsen. “ASTRO is making a comeback with their second full-length studio album on April 5,” the agency announced, as translated by Soompi.

ASTRO’s upcoming album will be the boyband’s first release as a full group since May 2020, when they dropped their ninth mini-album ‘Gateway’. The mini-album featured the title track ‘Knock’, which became the group’s highest-charting song on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Last year, members Moonbin and Sanha also formed the group’s first sub-unit. The duo released their first mini-album as a duo, ‘Bad Idea’, in August of the same year.

ASTRO first made their debut in February 2016 with the extended play ‘Spring Up’. Over their five-year-long career, the group have released nine mini-albums and one full-length record, as well as a handful of singles.