ASTRO unveil powerful new video for ‘ONE’

ASTRO have released the music video for their brand-new single, ‘ONE’.

The music video for ‘ONE’ dropped earlier today (April 5), at 12pm KST. It is the title track of the group’s ten-track sophomore studio album, ‘All Yours’, the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s ‘All Light’.

The video features the group’s sharp and powerful choreography set to the high-energy, electronic dance production of the track. “Me next to you / The world gets bigger than the universe / Moving each other forever / ’Cause we come as one,” the boyband sing on the chorus.

Last month, Fantagio Music confirmed that ASTRO would finally be making a comeback with ‘All Yours’. This marks their first release as a full group in nearly a year, since the mini-album ‘Gateway’, which was released in May 2020 and featured the title track ‘Knock’.

The group debuted their first subunit, Moonbin & Sanha, in August last year with the song ‘Bad Idea’. The duo released their first mini-album ‘In-Out’ alongside the single. Meanwhile, member Cha Eunwoo starred as the male lead in the hit tvN drama, True Beauty, from December 2020 to February this year.

ASTRO made their debut in 2016 with the EP ‘Spring Up’, featuring the title track ‘Hide & Seek’. Over their career, they have released hit singles such as ‘Breathless’, ’Baby’, and ’Crazy Sexy Cool’ across nine EPs and one full-length album.