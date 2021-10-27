ASTRO’s MJ prepares to make solo debut with ‘Get Set Yo’

Main vocalist MJ of K-pop boyband ASTRO is set to debut as a soloist.

On October 26, the singer released a “happy virus” teaser schedule via Fantagio Music’s official Twitter account. MJ’s forthcoming debut single ‘Get Set Yo’ is due out on November 3 KST.

The teaser gif features a cartoon delivery truck leaving packages on a winding road, with each package representing a date in the singer’s release schedule. MJ will be sharing concept photos daily between October 27 and 30, before unveiling music video teasers in the two days prior to the song’s release.

According to Newsen, ‘Get Set Yo’ is influenced by Korean trot genre. Developed during the Japanese occupation of Korea, trot is a genre of Korean popular music which is known for its repetitive two-beat rhythm. The track is produced by Young Tak, a trot producer and singer. ‘Get Set Yo’ will also featuring Kim Tae-yeon, a child trot singer who had participated on reality series Miss Trot 2.

The forthcoming single marks MJ’s first-ever solo release since debuting with ASTRO over five years ago. However, the K-pop idol has had previous experience with the genre, having debuted in the project trot boyband SUPERFIVE alongside PENTAGON’s Hui through his appearance on the variety show Favourite Entertainment.

In August, ASTRO released their eighth EP titled ‘Switch On’, which featured the track ‘After Midnight’ as its lead single. The six-track record had peaked at first place on South Korea’s Gaon Albums chart following its release.