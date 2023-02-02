Astro’s Moonbin and Sanha announce Asian fan con tour including stops in Bangkok, Jakarta and more

Astro’s Moonbin and Sanha have revealed the Asian leg of their ‘Diffusion’ fan con world tour.

Yesterday (February 1), the sub-unit’s company Fantagio announced the Asian tour on social media. The tour commences with a two-day run in Seoul on March 18 and 19, before travelling to Southeast Asia for performances in Manila on March 25 and Bangkok on April 8. The tour continues with dates in Macau on April 22, Taipei on April 30, Jakarta on May 13, and Tokyo on May 20 before concluding with a two-day run in Osaka on May 22 and 23. The tour poster also suggests that more dates are expected to be added in the future.

Promoter DNM Entertainment has confirmed that the sub-unit’s Manila date will take place at New Frontier Theatre, though ticketing details have not been confirmed. Ticketing and location details for the other dates have yet to be announced.

In January, DNM Entertainment confirmed the sub-unit’s appearance in Manila, after the announcement of their Seoul performances. The fan con tour follows the release of the sub-unit’s comeback mini-album, ‘Incense’ the same month. The release was previewed by lead single ‘Madness’, which featured co-writing credits from Moonbin and was supported with a laboratory-themed visual, which portrayed the duo as a pair of mad scientists.

‘Incense’ marks the duo’s third release, following their 2020 debut mini-album ‘In-Out’, which was led by the single, ‘Bad Idea’. In March 2022, they released their sophomore mini-album ‘Refuge’, which was previewed by singles ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Who’.

Astro’s last full-length release as a group was May 2022’s ‘Drive To The Starry Road’, which was led by the single ‘Candy Sugar Pop’, and was recorded before MJ began serving his mandatory national service.

Moonbin and Yoon Sanha are among four members of the group who have renewed contracts with Fantagio Music, while remaining members Rocky and MJ have yet to conclude negotiations concerning their renewal.

Moonbin and Sanha’s ‘Diffusion’ fan con Asian tour dates are:

March 18 and 19 – Seoul, South Korea

March 25 – Manila, Philippines

April 8 – Bangkok, Thailand

April 22 – Macau, Hong Kong

April 30 – Taipei, Taiwan

May 13 – Jakarta, Indonesia

May 20 – Tokyo, Japan

May 22 and 23 – Osaka, Japan