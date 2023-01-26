Astro’s Moonbin and Sanha announce Manila stop of their 2023 fan con tour

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha are headed to the Philippines this year.

On January 20, concert promoter DNM Entertainment took to social media to announce that Moonbin and Sanha will be adding a Manila stop to their ‘Diffusion’ “fan con” tour, set to take place on March 25.

While the venue and ticketing details for the event have yet to be announced, a follow-up post by the concert organiser states that the information will be released “very soon”.

The sub-unit’s Manila show is the second confirmed stop for their ‘Diffusion’ tour, with their first being a two-day show in South Korea on March 18 and 19. Details on further stops for Moonbin and Sanha’s upcoming tour have yet to be released at the time of writing.

Earlier this month, Moonbin and Sanha made their comeback as a sub-unit with ‘Madness’, the title track for their mini-album ‘Incense’. Moonbin was credited as a co-writer for ‘Madness’, and has also been credited as a lyricist and co-composer for B-side ‘이끌려’ (which loosely translates to ‘Carried Away’).

Sanha is credited as a co-writer and co-composer for ‘바람’ (‘Wind’). Apart from the aforementioned tracks, ‘Incense’ also features ‘Perfumer’, ‘Chup Chup’ and ‘Your day’.

The new record marks the third release by the ASTRO subunit, who first debuted in 2020 with the mini-album ‘In-Out’, led by the single ‘Bad Idea’. Last March, Moonbin and Sanha made their first comeback with their sophomore mini-album ‘Refuge’, which included the singles ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Who’.