ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha unveil tracklist for third mini-album ‘Incense’

ASTRO duo Moobin and Sanha have shared the tracklist for their third mini-album ‘Incense’, arriving in January.

On December 6, Fantagio Music shared a graphic poster revealing the tracklist for ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha’s upcoming record ‘Incense’. The six-track mini-album, led by the single ‘Madness’, will arrive on January 4 at 6PM KST.

The title track is co-written by Moonbin, who has also been credited as a lyricist and co-composer for the B-side ‘이끌려’ (loosely translates to ‘Carried Away’), while Sanha helped write and compose ‘바람’ (‘Wind’). Other songs on ‘Incense’ include ‘Perfumer’, ‘Chup Chup’ and ‘Your day’.

The upcoming record marks the third release by the ASTRO subunit, who first debuted in 2020 with the mini-album ‘In-Out’, led by the single ‘Bad Idea’. Moonbin and Sanha made their first comeback as a duo in March 2022 with their sophomore mini-album ‘Refuge’, which included the singles ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Who’.

In an interview with NME, the duo spoke about the differences in musical direction between the subunit and ASTRO. “For ASTRO, we have a much brighter, more refreshing mood. But as a unit, we’re headed in a different, dark direction,” said Moonbin. “There is more of a message in our minds, internally. We try to explore maturity [more deeply].”

Meanwhile, ASTRO’s last release as a full group was their May studio album ‘Drive To The Starry Road’, which featured the title track ‘Candy Sugar Pop’. The record arrived a week after member MJ began his mandatory military service, though the idol participated in the recording of the album and music video.