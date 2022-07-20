ASTRO, PENTAGON, CIX and NMIXX to perform in Jakarta in November

Coution Live, a K-pop concert platform has announced a three-day concert in Jakarta on November 10, 11 and 12.

On July 19, the concert promoters took to Instagram to announce the confirmed first-wave lineup, which includes K-pop acts ASTRO, PENTAGON, CIX and NMIXX – with more acts to be announced soon. The ‘Let’s Love Indonesia – We Are All One’ concert is scheduled to begin at 7PM for all three days, and will run for three hours at the Madya Stadium.

It is currently unclear if the concert will be ticketed and/or broadcasted, as more details will be shared by Coution Live in the near future. Reservations for the concert are now open here, and are seemingly linked to NFTs and cryptocurrency wallets.

The concert is the latest large-scale event to be announced for Jakarta this year. Other high-profile festivals and concerts taking place this year include We The Fest, 88rising’s Head in The Clouds, Justin Bieber and Dream Theater amongst others.

Earlier this month, ASTRO and CIX performed at HallyuPopFest’s debut in London, putting up their own respective performances alongside Sam Kim and P1Harmony, ONEUS, EVERGLOW, Hwasa, EXO’s Chen, KEP1ER and more.

On July 30, PENTAGON will also be performing in England’s capital, as part of the Made In Korea Festival which is billed as “the biggest outdoor K-pop festival in Europe ever” together with the likes of Red Velvet, Suho and Golden Child.

NMIXX also performed overseas this year at the KCON Premiere in Chicago. In a concert review by Rhian Daly for NME, she wrote: “In person, JYP Entertainment‘s recent debutantes NMIXX are able to make a more impactful portrayal of their first tracks, with the divisive ‘O.O’ sounding infinitely more cohesive live, while ‘Tank’ shines even brighter.”