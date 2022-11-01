ASTRO’s Rocky and actress Park Bo-yeon release conflicting statements regarding rumoured relationship

The agencies of ASTRO member Rocky and actress Park Bo-yeon have released conflicting statements after the two celebrities became embroiled in dating rumours.

On October 30, the pair became the subject of dating rumours after Park, who currently stars in the SBS drama Cheer Up, was spotted attending the musical The Three Musketeers starring the ASTRO member that same day.

Fans also discovered that Park had helped pen lyrics and performed a narration on Rocky’s solo track ’S#1’ from ASTRO’s May studio album ‘Drive To The Starry Road’, sparking reports of the pair’s alleged relationship.

Although the writing credits are reflected as Rocky (라키) (ASTRO), 서리(30) (The Frost), and 오브로스 (OBROS), fans discovered that 서리(30) (The Frost) has the same unique official Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) code as Park herself, per KBIZoom. This copyright code is unique to each registered person.

Later that same day, Park’s agency Management KOO addressed the rumours, stating that the pair were just “close acquaintances” who first met on the filming set of their 2021 web-series Find Me If You Can, per Newsen.

However, Fantagio Music later released a conflicting statement on October 31, which confirmed that the pair were dating. “As revealed through news reports, Rocky and actress Park Bo-yeon are currently getting to know each other with positive feelings,” said the agency per Sports Seoul, as translated by Soompi.

“Park Bo-yeon, who enjoys writing, naturally participated in Rocky’s music production. After spending time as acquaintances, they recently developed positive feelings for each other,” added Fantagio.

The K-pop agency also noted the inappropriate timing of the announcement, as South Korea is currently in a period of national mourning following a crowd crush at Itaewon on October 29, which claimed the lives of over 150 people.

“We regret to deliver news like this during a national period of mourning in which we should be sharing sadness and consolation,” it said. “As a result, we ask for the generous understanding of fans regarding the late statement.”

At the time of publication, Management KOO has yet to respond to Fantagio Music’s statement.