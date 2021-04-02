ASTRO unveil powerful teasers for ‘ONE’

ASTRO have given fans a preview of ‘ONE’, the title track of their upcoming album ‘All Yours’ with two brand-new teaser videos.

The group dropped the first teaser on March 30, featuring close-ups of the members alongside a synth-filled instrumental. Every member had an individual set, each one vividly lit up with different coloured lights.

Advertisement

On April 1, ASTRO released another colourful teaser for the single. This time, they previewed snippets of the melody as well as the fierce and powerful choreography for ‘ONE’.

Last month, Fantagio Music confirmed that ASTRO would be making a comeback with their sophomore album ‘All Yours’ on April 5. This will mark their first release as a full group in nearly a year. Their last project ‘Gateway’, which featured the title track ‘Knock’ was released in May 2020.

The group debuted their first subunit, Moonbin & Sanha, in August last year with the song ‘Bad Idea’. The duo released their first mini-album ‘In-Out’ alongside the single.

Meanwhile, member Cha Eunwoo starred as the male lead in the hit tvN drama, True Beauty, from December 2020 to February this year.

Advertisement

ASTRO made their debut in 2016 with the EP ‘Spring Up’, featuring the title track ‘Hide & Seek’. Over their career, they have released hit singles such as ‘Breathless’, ’Baby’, and ’Crazy Sexy Cool’ across nine EPs and one full-length album.