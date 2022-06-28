ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo announces new Asia fanmeeting tour

ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun-woo will be embarking on a solo fanmeeting tour of Asia starting in July.

On June 27, Fantagio Music shared a Sports World report sharing details of the idol-actor’s upcoming ‘2022 Just One 10 Minute’ fan-meeting tour in Asia. In addition to previously-announced dates in Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila, it shared that Cha Eun-woo was set to hold his fan-meeting to South Korea, Singapore and Japan.

The agency has also shared a new poster for the tour, featuring the idol posing on the entrance to a caravan with a guitar. Cha Eun-woo’s ‘2022 Just One 10 Minute’ fan-meeting tour will kick-off in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 23.

Dates and venues for the South Korea, Singapore and Japan fan-meetings have yet to be announced. However, the details for the current dates are as follows:

July 2022

23 – Jakarta, Tennis Indoor Senayan

30 – Bangkok, Thunder Dome



August 2022

6 – Manila, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Last month, ASTRO released their third studio album, titled ‘Drive To The Starry Road’, which was led by the single ‘Candy Sugar Pop’. The comeback had arrived a week after member MJ began his mandatory military service.

In NME’s interview with the boyband, Cha Eun-woo had expressed his excitement to meet the group’s fans over the year. “I’m glad that the COVID-19 situation is a lot better now, so we have more opportunities to meet our fans face-to-face,” he said. At the time, the group had also teased “more individual and unit activities” to come in the rest of the year.