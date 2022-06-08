Asylums announce details of new album ‘Signs of Life’

Asylums have announced details of a new album called ‘Signs Of Life’ – get all the details on the record below.

The follow-up to the Southend band’s Steve Albini-produced LP ‘Genetic Cabaret’ from 2020, will come out on October 14.

Back in April, the album was previewed by new single ‘Crypto Klepto’, the four-piece’s first new music in two years.

The album was recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales and produced by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers, Idlewild, The Proclaimers).

Speaking to the Southend Echo, vocalist and guitarist Luke Branch said: “So many iconic pieces of music have been made in the room at Rockfield Studios which we recorded in, Yellow by Coldplay, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen and many more.

“”We brought in a string quartet for a day to play and it was one of the most creative and rewarding musical experiences we have shared.”

Listen to ‘Crypto Klepto’ below.

“I can honestly say this is one of the most unhinged songs I’ve ever produced and up above 215bpm one of the fastest too,” Eringa said of the track. “At that speed, it’s genuinely difficult to get it this heavy but the booming tom overdubs and the phalanx of fuzz guitars that annex the second verse gets us there I think and the ‘Lalala’ backing vocals notch the crazy up a level too!! Wild punk rock insanity!!!! Love it!”

‘Genetic Cabaret’ was released on July 17, 2020, via the band’s own DIY label Cool Thing Records; it featured the singles ‘Catalogue Kids’, ‘A Perfect Life In A Perfect World’ and ‘The Distance Between Left & Right’.