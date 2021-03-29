Atarashii Gakko! battle sumo wrestlers in new video for ‘Freaks’ featuring Warren Hue

Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! have dropped a whimsical music video for their track ‘Freaks’ featuring Indonesian rapper Warren Hue.

The music video was directed by Nasty Mensah and arrived on March 25. It sees members of Atarashii Gakko!, clad in their signature high-school uniforms, confronting a group of sumo wrestlers and later dancing off with the chubby athletes – ostensibly as part of a mission to rescue their featured guest.

Watch the music video below.

‘Freaks’ samples Dirtybird Records label boss Claude VonSroke’s ‘Freaks Don’t Fail Me Now’. It’s Atarashii Gakko!’s latest single and the follow-up to the January hip-hop track ‘Nainainai’. That song marked their debut with 88rising, the label they signed to late last year. It was also the follow up to their second album ‘wakage ga itaru’, which was released in March 2019.

‘Freaks’ also marks Hue’s 88rising debut. The 18-year-old Jakarta rapper previously collaborated with Korean producer Chasu on ‘I Need U, In the Summertime’, which dropped last August. Hue will drop the release ‘Omomo Punk’ tomorrow (March 30).

Formed in 2015, Atarashii Gakko! – which translates to “New School” in Japanese – consists of members Mizyu, Suzuka, Kanon, and Rin. The group debuted with their first album ‘Maenarawanai’ 2018, a year after their first single ‘Dokubana’ released in 2017.