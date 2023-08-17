Atarashii Gakko! first act confirmed for Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival in December

Japanese band Atarashii Gakko! have confirmed an appearance at Clockenflap Festival in December – the first act known to be on the bill for the Hong Kong festival’s second edition this year.

Clockenflap ended its four-year hiatus in March this year with a three-day, sold-out festival headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans and Bombay Bicycle Club.

The day after the March fest concluded, Clockenflap announced that it would be returning later this year from December 1-3. Ticketing details and a full line-up have yet to be announced, though we now know that Atarashii Gakko! will be playing its second day.

The quartet of Rin, Kanon, Suzuka and Mizyu will also be playing Maho Rasop Festival in Bangkok, Thailand this November, they confirmed in their announcement of The Seishun Tour. These Asian festival slots come after their first-ever headline tour of North America as well as a slot at Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale Friday August 18 at 10am local time.

Atarashii Gakko!’s dates for The Seishun Tour are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 7 – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles

Wednesday 8 – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco

Friday 10 – Music Hall of Williamsburg, New York

Saturday 11 – Black Cat, Washington D.C.

Monday 13 – The Axis Club, Toronto

Wednesday 15 – Lincoln Hall, Chicago

Thursday 16 – Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul

Saturday 18 – Corona Capital, Mexico City

DECEMBER

Saturday 2 – Clockenflap Festival, Hong Kong

Sunday 3 – Maho Rasop Festival, Bangkok, Thailand

🌎【THE SEISHUN TOUR】🌏

OUR FIRST EVER HEADLINE TOUR✌️✌️✌️✌️

WE ARE EXCITED TO SEE YOU🔥

Tickets on sale 8.18 10am US local time.

北米、メキシコ、香港、タイを巡る海外ツアーが大決定！チケットは🇺🇸時間8月18日から発売！

👉 https://t.co/rnHKgGCWjo pic.twitter.com/MQ5EuxY9fA — ATARASHII GAKKO! – 新しい学校のリーダーズ (@japanleaders) August 16, 2023

Atarashii Gakko!’s tour dates of North America come following their performances at 88rising’s Head in the Clouds festivals in New York and, earlier this month, Los Angeles. At the LA edition, Atarashii Gakko! came out onstage during J-pop group Yoasobi’s performance of their global hit ‘Idol’.

At Maho Rasop, Atarashii Gakko! will share the bill with the likes of Interpol, IDLES, Alvvays, Caspian, as well as fellow Japanese acts Envy and Otoboke Beaver.

Before this batch of tour dates, in September Atarashii Gakko! will perform at 88rising’s showcase at the Singapore Grand Prix and the label’s inaugural one-dayer 88 Degrees And Rising in Jakarta, Indonesia.