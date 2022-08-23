Atas Angin announce three-date Malaysia tour with Couple, OAG, Massacre Conspiracy and more

Malaysian event organiser Atas Angin has announced a three-date tour across the country featuring a changing lineup with Couple, Massacre Conspiracy and more.

The Atas Angin Tour is set to take place in Johor Bahru, Ipoh and Kuantan across three weekends this September, with power-pop band Couple headlining all three dates. The first stop at Johor Bahru’s Rockin Jamz Hall on September 2 will feature Massacre Conspiracy, Tilu, KahKah Celaka, Judos, Crazy Grizzly and Riverside, while the second date at Insider Space in Ipoh will feature OAG, Orkes A. Hizadin, Dish, Nastia, Motherwit, Teman Lelaki and Monotones.

The final tour date takes place at the Grand Continental Hotel ballroom in Kuantan, and will see Loko, OAG, Krusty, Fugo, Rusted, Death Black Liberty and Armpunk Syndicate.

Tickets for the tour dates are now available at Atas Angin’s website at MYR85 per tour date inclusive of service fee and tax. The organisers have promised that there will be no cancellations and will only postpone the event if needed, and thus refunds are not available.

event paling berisiko untuk @_atasangin harap semua sudi sapot! mana kedai makan area korang yang sedap please suggest us okie! tiket beli dekat https://t.co/ih4UlySFPw 🏁 pic.twitter.com/OKmnF1T2hQ — Bam (@ArifBam) August 21, 2022

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the Angkasa Riot fundraiser concert for Kuala Lumpur event venue Angkasa Space following its shut down in July. Nakalness, Modread x Tomok, Shila Amzah and many more acts from across the Malaysian music scene performed at the concert, which was held on August 20 at the Panggung Asia in Kuala Lumpur.

Atas Angin also organised a festival dubbed the Atas Angin Festival at Bandar Gamuda Cove in Banting, Selangor on August 6 that was attended by over 4,000 music fans and dubbed Malaysia’s first indie music festival by newspaper New Straits Times.

Kelantanese punk trio No Good, post-hardcore band Sekumpulan Orang Gila, indie rock sextet Spooky Wet Dreams, long-time rock veterans OAG, and Da Vagabonds were among the performers at the festival, which featured 15 hours of live music.