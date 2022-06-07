Atas Angin announces first-ever festival featuring No Good and Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Malaysian gig organisers Atas Angin have announced their first-ever music festival this August alongside its first wave lineup, with punk rockers No Good and post-hardcore band Sekumpulan Orang Gila set to perform.

They will be joined by Gerhana Ska Cinta, Iqbal M, The Times, and Restraint among others, with the organisers promising the announcement of 30 more acts for the festival in the near future.

The festival will be held at Bandar Gamuda Cove in Banting, Selangor on August 6 from 9am till late, with early bird tickets already on sale at MYR 110 each inclusive of processing fees. The early bird sales are limited to the first 100 tickets sold, however, and Atas Angin has not disclosed the price for normal tickets just yet.

MARK YOUR DATE AND PREPARE YOURSELF! The first ever Independent Festival by Atas Angin coming to you this 6th August 2022! With non stop performance from morning till late night, we present to you the bands that will not give you the time to sit, eat & drink! pic.twitter.com/0DYywmCCXp — Atas Angin (@_atasangin) June 4, 2022

All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and to provide a COVID-19 self-test upon entry. No test kits will be provided at the event.

Atas Angin has also cautioned that in the event that the feasibility of holding the festival comes into question, no refunds will be entertained as the festival will only be postponed, not cancelled.

Punk band No Good most recently released the music video for their 2021 track ‘SUAY’, featuring a retro karaoke visual-inspired love story. The track was taken off their 2021 debut album, ‘Punk Gong’, which also contained the tracks ‘Kito Yak Dulu Lagu (KYDL)’, ‘Kabaya’ and ‘Kelate Belongs To Me (KB2Me)’.

‘Punk Gong’ nabbed the third spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.

Post-hardcore outfit Sekumpulan Orang Gila recently took the top prize at the Anugerah Juara Lagu awards for their collaborative single with singer Shila Amzah, ‘Pelukan Angkasa’. The duo followed up their win with a heavy new Hari Raya song titled ‘Seikhlas Hati’ in April for local TV station TV3, earning both praise and brickbats from commentators online for their unconventional take on a song for the festive season.

SOG released their fourth and most recent album ‘Second Voyage’ in 2021.

The Independent Festival Atas Angin lineup so far is:

Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Gerhana Ska Cinta

Iqbal M

No Good

The Times

Hacktick!

Johny Comes Lately

Restraint

Grey Sky Morning

Plague of Happiness