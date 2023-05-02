ATEEZ announce Asia dates for ongoing ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour

K-pop boyband ATEEZ have announced new concert dates for the Asian leg of their ongoing ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour – get the full list of cities and dates below.

On May 1, the eight-member group announced via their social media accounts that they would be bringing their third world tour, ’Fellowship: Break The Wall’, to Asia later this year.

The upcoming leg includes stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Manila, and will take place between July and September. At the time of publishing, ATEEZ and the related concert venues have yet to release ticketing information.

The Asia dates for ATEEZ’s ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour are:

July 2023

Saturday 8 – Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre Hall 1

Saturday 15 – Hong Kong, Asia-World Expo Hall 10



August 2023

Saturday 5 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Centre Hall 8



September 2023

Saturday 9 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Saturday 16 – Manila, Philippines, Araneta Coliseum

ATEEZ’s ’Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour first kicked off in Seoul, South Korea in October 2022, three months following the release of their ninth mini-album ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’ and its lead single ‘Guerrilla’.

The boyband have since toured North America, Europe and Japan, and recently held two encore concerts in Seoul, with four more encore shows set to take place in Japan in the coming week. At the second day of their Seoul encore show on April 29, ATEEZ announced that they would be making a comeback in June.

Their most recent release was last December’s ‘Spin Off : From The Witness’, led by the single ‘Halazia’. That record also included remix versions of previously released B-sides ‘Win’, ‘I’m The One’ and ‘Take Me Home’.