ATEEZ’s Jungho halts activities due to “extreme pain” in his leg

ATEEZ member Jungho will halt all his activities after experiencing “extreme pain” in his leg.

Today (August 21), Jungho’s label KQ Entertainment announced on its official website that the ATEEZ singer would be pausing all activities after experiencing “extreme pain” in his leg. It comes shortly after the boyband’s appearance at KCON LA 2023.

KQ Entertainment revealed that Jungho had previously been diagnosed with a “meniscus rupture” after an ankle injury. However, the singer continued his activities due to “his strong will to be on stage”, and had been treating it with “injections that helped relieve pain and boost regenerative qualities”.

Advertisement

On August 20 PST, following their KCON LA 2023 Meet & Greet event, Jungho started to experience “extreme pain”. As a result, the singer is “immediately suspending his upcoming schedules” and will return to South Korean in order to go through a “thorough examination and treatment by experts”.

“As artist health is a top priority, we ask for your kind understanding. Updates and additional information will be given following the examination results,” KQ Entertainment added.

ATEEZ are set to kick of the Latin America leg of their 2023 ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour on August 23 in Mexico, followed by shows in Brazil, Chile and Colombia. It’s currently unclear if Jungho will appear for any of the upcoming shows.

Earlier this year, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung took a temporary hiatus following an ankle injury. As a result of his hiatus, the singer missed KCON 2023 Japan in May