ATEEZ’s Mingi returns from eight-month hiatus

South Korean boyband ATEEZ have announced the return of member Mingi after he went on hiatus last year due to health issues.

On July 18, the group’s agency KQ Entertainment shared in a statement on ATEEZ’s fan cafe account the group would be active as an eight member for the first time in eight months. This marks the end of rapper Mingi’s hiatus, which began in November 2020.

“Through counselling therapy, long rest and his constant efforts, Mingi has regained his health,” the agency said. “And in the first half of 2021, he [had] participated in several schedule prior to the official return to the team to check his mental and physical condition.”

Advertisement

KQ Entertainment added that through discussions with Mingi, the idol’s parents and a counsellor, the company determined that the rapper can return to promotional activities “without difficulties.”

“From this point on, ATEEZ will be active as a whole group of eight members, and we will inform you again if there are any changes in the previously announced schedule,” KQ added. “We’d like to thank ATINYs who have waited for Mingi and sent him your unwavering support once again.”

Mingi had gone on hiatus due to psychological anxiety, and sat out of the group’s comeback earlier this March. However, he had participated in the recording of their album ‘Zero: Fever Part.2’ as well as the digital single ‘The Real’.

Earlier this year, ATEEZ participated Mnet’s reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War. The group ultimately finished in third place, after Stray Kids and THE BOYZ. Other competitors included fellow K-pop boybands boybands such as BtoB, SF9, ATEEZ.