ATEEZ to release special edition of ‘The World EP.Fin: Will’ for Record Store Day

K-pop boyband ATEEZ are set to release a special edition of ‘The World EP.Fin: Will’ for Record Store Day.

ATEEZ have been named as Record Store Day’s first-ever Artist of the Year, according to a report by Billboard, and are set to celebrate the title with the release an exclusive vinyl version of their chart-topping album, ‘The World EP.Fin: Will’.

The vinyl version of ‘The World EP.Fin: Will’, distributed by indie K-pop record label hello82, is said to feature two unreleased tracks on a “bonus [Record Store Day] exclusive 7-inch vinyl”. It will also come with a unique design, as well as one of eight collectible PhotoTickets of the ATEEZ members.

“K-pop is a major part of the music industry, and it is exciting to be able to finally celebrate ATEEZ with their dedicated fanbase on Record Store Day,” said Record Store Day co-founder Michael Kurtz in a press statement, per Billboard.

He added that it’s also “exciting to see them on the Coachella line-up this year and we are thrilled to honour them as our first K-pop Artist of the Year”. ATEEZ are one of several South Korean acts on the line-up of Coachella 2024, alongside LE SSERAFIM, The Rose and more.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ are expected to embark on a world tour sometime this year. Back in December 2023, the boyband announced dropped a “coming soon” poster teasing their next world tour, titled ‘Towards the Light: Will to Power’.