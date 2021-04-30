News Music News

August Wahh drops cheeky video for new single ‘Samokan’ sung in Bisaya

It's her first single in her first language

By Jacqueline Arias
august wahh samokan called ur bluff music video
Credit: Press

Filipino R&B singer August Wahh has dropped a music video for her new Bisaya-language single ‘Samokan’ (‘Annoying’), featuring Cookie$ and production by Guilty Keys.

‘Samokan’ and other track ‘Called Ur Bluff’ arrived on digital platforms at midnight, April 30. In a statement, Wahh said ‘Samokan’ is a humorous song about dealing with annoying situations – and accordingly, its video depicts a man getting BDSM-esque therapy from doctor Wahh in a fictional anger management clinic.

The video ends with the first few seconds of ‘Called Ur Bluff’, which August describes as a song that serves an explanation for ‘Samokan’, “telling you why it’s annoying, why it’s a hassle”.

Watch the video below.

‘Samokan’ was written and sung in Bisaya – Wahh’s first song in her native language. “I wanted to prove to myself that I can write in my dialect, and I found it easier than expected since I actually do think in Bisaya. It’s my first language,” she said in a statement.

‘Samokan’ and ‘Called Ur Bluff’ follow ‘Woo Woo’, Wahh’s first single of 2021 released last month.

In November, she dropped her three-track EP ‘Vivid’, which was written and produced in the middle of the pandemic lockdown.

