August Wahh drops cheeky video for new single ‘Samokan’ sung in Bisaya

Filipino R&B singer August Wahh has dropped a music video for her new Bisaya-language single ‘Samokan’ (‘Annoying’), featuring Cookie$ and production by Guilty Keys.

‘Samokan’ and other track ‘Called Ur Bluff’ arrived on digital platforms at midnight, April 30. In a statement, Wahh said ‘Samokan’ is a humorous song about dealing with annoying situations – and accordingly, its video depicts a man getting BDSM-esque therapy from doctor Wahh in a fictional anger management clinic.

The video ends with the first few seconds of ‘Called Ur Bluff’, which August describes as a song that serves an explanation for ‘Samokan’, “telling you why it’s annoying, why it’s a hassle”.

‘Samokan’ was written and sung in Bisaya – Wahh’s first song in her native language. “I wanted to prove to myself that I can write in my dialect, and I found it easier than expected since I actually do think in Bisaya. It’s my first language,” she said in a statement.

‘Samokan’ and ‘Called Ur Bluff’ follow ‘Woo Woo’, Wahh’s first single of 2021 released last month.

In November, she dropped her three-track EP ‘Vivid’, which was written and produced in the middle of the pandemic lockdown.