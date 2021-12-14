August Wahh lets loose in sombre music video for ‘Ze Ocean’

Filipino R&B singer August Wahh has released a self-directed video for her latest single ‘Ze Ocean’.

In the fresh track, released on December 10, Wahh sings about vulnerability. Throughout the emotional anthem, she admits to doubts and complexities surrounding her – but also expresses forgiveness and encouragement for herself. The artist affirms herself repeatedly on the chorus: “I’m the ocean / If you hold me in a cup, it’ll shatter / Shame on you for telling me that I didn’t matter”.

Over the weekend, Wahh also premiered a music video for ‘Ze Ocean’ that she directed herself. The greyscale visual sees Wahh letting herself loose and dancing alone in the sea.

Watch the sombre music video here:

‘Ze Ocean’ is the singer’s fourth single this year. It follows her earlier single ‘Woo Woo’ in February and the double release ‘Samokan’, written and sung in Bisaya with hip-hop artist Cookie$, and ’Called Ur Bluff’ in April.

In November last year, Wahh dropped the three-track EP ‘Vivid’. It featured contributions by producer Subculture, London-based jazz artist Ashley Henry, R&B singer-songwriter Life On Planets, and UK producer Girls Of The Internet.