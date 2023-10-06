AURORA announces first book, ‘The Gods We Can Touch’

AURORA has announced her debut book, The Gods We Can Touch – you can find all the details below.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with AURORA

The Norwegian singer-songwriter is due to release the title – described as “a full-colour reproduction of AURORA’s personal notebook” – on November 16 via Faber Music and Decca Records. You can pre-order it here.

Speaking about the project in a video on social media today (October 6), AURORA explained: “This is a book that contains a lot of the dreams, thoughts and processes behind my latest album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’.

Advertisement

“Because whenever I make an album, I always go very deep into my own world. It’s a lot in those worlds, and there’s a lot at once. So it helps me deeply.”

AURORA went on to say that she had decided to publish the book so her fans could gain “a special insight” into the making of the 2022 record.

Wooop wooop I am beyond excited to be sharing ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ book, out everywhere on November 16th! 📖🖊️🌞 Pre-order is available now!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MWE424aybo — AURORA (@AURORAmusic) October 6, 2023

The Gods We Can Touch also features all the song lyrics from the LP, original album artwork and a range of photographs. Additionally, an exclusive edition of the book includes artwork cards designed in collaboration with AURORA.

“This is a little book I wrote, trying to figure out the soul of my album,” the artist said in a statement.

Check out the announcement post above.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, NME said that AURORA’s third record “is loaded with [her] idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy”. It added: “Now’s the time to give in to AURORA.”

Back in January, AURORA revealed that she was back in the recording studio working on “so many babies”.