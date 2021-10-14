Aurora announces new album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ and shares ‘Giving In To The Love’

Aurora has announced her new album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ and shared her latest single – you can hear ‘Giving In To The Love’ below.

The record, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)’, is set for release on January 21, 2022 via Decca.

“The spiritual door between the human and the gods is a very complicated thing,” Aurora said in a statement about ‘The Gods We Can Touch’. “In the right hands faith can become the most beautiful thing. Nurturing and warm. And in the wrong hands it can become a beacon of war and death.

“One thing that has always bothered me is the idea that we’re born unworthy having to deem ourselves worthy by suppressing the forces within us that make us human. Not perfect, not flawless, just human. Could we find this Divine power in ourselves, while still being attached and seduced to the wonders of the world. The flesh, the fruit and the wine.

“I think that is what intrigues me about the Greek gods. The gods of the ancient world. Perfectly imperfect. Almost within our reach. Like gods we can touch.”

Aurora has previewed ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ today (October 14) with the single ‘Giving In To The Love’, which you can hear above.

“I was thinking about Prometheus, and how he stole the fire to sculpt us – the humans,” Aurora said about the track.

“I feel like we sometimes forget that we are living creatures, capable of so many beautiful things. And the human’s current obsession with beauty makes us forget and devalue the fire that rests within us. Our inner self, and most important part.”

You can see the tracklist for Aurora’s ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ below.

‘The Forbidden Fruits Of Eden’ ‘Everything Matters’ ‘Giving In To The Love’ ‘Cure For Me’ ‘You Keep Me Crawling’ ‘Exist For Love’ ‘Heathens’ ‘The Innocent’ ‘Exhale Inhale’ ‘A Temporary High’ ‘A Dangerous Thing’ ‘Artemis’ ‘Blood In The Wine’ ‘This Could Be A Dream’ ‘A Little Place Called The Moon’

Aurora will head out on a UK and European tour in support of her new album from February through to April 2022.

The singer will also speak and perform at a special climate and culture event next month during COP26, the upcoming United Nations climate change conference.