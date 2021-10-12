AURORA announces new single ‘Giving In To The Love’, due out this week

AURORA has announced a new single called ‘Giving In To The Love’ which is set to arrive later this week.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter’s latest track follows her recent single ‘Cure For Me’, the first taste of the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘A Different Kind Of Human (Step 2)’.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 11), AURORA shared the cover art for ‘Giving In To The Love’, revealing that the single will arrive on Thursday (October 14).

“Hello you beautiful soul filled bags of human flesh,” AURORA captioned the post. “Come with me into the garden of Eden.. Giving into its beauty, and giving into the love.”

AURORA is among the acts who are set to perform live at a special climate and culture event during COP26, the upcoming United Nations climate change conference.

The conference is set to take place in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12, which is aiming to “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change”.

The UMA Entertainment Group will be hosting a special not-for-profit event during COP26 which will include panels, talks and live music. All profits from the event will be donated to Brian Eno‘s EarthPercent charity as well as a selection of social impact charities in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, AURORA has announced that she will be heading out on an extensive UK and European tour early next year.

You can check out the tour dates in full below:

FEBRUARY 2022

13 – Italy, Milan – Alcatraz

14 – Italy, Rome – Auditorium Parco della Musica

16 – Belgium, Brussels – Ancienne Belgique

17 – France, Paris – Le Trianon

18 – Netherlands, Amsterdam – Paradiso

21 – Switzerland, Lausanne – Les Docks

22 – Switzerland, Zurich – Kaufleuten

24 – Germany, Berlin – Tempodrom

26 – Czech Republic, Prague – Forum Karlin

27 – Slovakia, Bratislava – Refinery

MARCH 2022

1 – Poland, Krakow – Studio

2 – Poland, Warsaw – Progresja

3 – Poland, Gdansk – b90

5 – Denmark, Copenhagen – Vega

6 – Sweden, Stockholm – Fallan

27 – Birmingham, Town Hall

28 – Newcastle, NUSU

29 – Glasgow, SWG3

31 – Dublin, Olympia

APRIL 2022

2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

3 – Leeds: O2 Academy

5 – Bristol, O2 Academy

6 – London, O2 Academy Brixton