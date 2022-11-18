AURORA announces Asian tour in February 2023

Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA has announced an Asian tour in February 2023.

The announcement was made today (November 18) on AURORA’s social media accounts. The Asian leg of “The Gods We Can Touch” tour will see the artist making stops in six different countries, kicking of with a date in Tokyo’s Toyosu Pit on February 17, followed by dates in Seoul’s Yes24 Live Hall on February 19, Taipei’s Zepp New Taipei on February 21, Bangkok’s CTW Live House on February 23, Jakarta’s Balai Sarbini on February 25 and finally, Singapore’s Mediacorp Theatre on February 27.

Heeeello. Hellohellohello. Heeello I’m finally coming back to Asia!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYzO1z2OuR — AURORA (@AURORAmusic) November 18, 2022

Advertisement

General tickets for the Japan concert are now available for purchase as JPY7,500, and can be purchased on ticket vendor Eplus’ official website. Ticketing details for the remaining shows have yet to be disclosed.

The concerts mark the singer-songwriter’s first performances in Asia since before the pandemic in 2019, when she played a handful of dates in Singapore’s Neon Lights Festival, Tokyo’s Space Odd and Duo Music Exchange, and Seoul’s Nodeul Live House in November.

‘The Gods We Can Touch’ is AURORA’s third full-length effort, and was previewed by a slate of singles including ‘Exist For Love’ and ‘Cure For Me’. The album follows her 2016 debut album ‘All My Demons Are Greeting Me As A Friend’, and her 2019 sophomore release ‘A Different Kind Of Human – Step 2’.

In a four-star review, NME’s Andrew Trendell highlighted the record’s eclectic production and songwriting, stating: “‘The Gods We Can Touch’ is loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy.”

Earlier in June, the singer-songwriter collaborated with frontman of Taiwanese indie rock band Sodagreen Wu Qing-Feng on the English-language single ‘Storm’, marking her first collaboration with an Asian artist.

The dates for AURORA’s ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ Asia Tour 2023 are:

FEBRUARY:

17 – Toyosu Pit – Tokyo, Japan

19 – Yes24 Live Hall – Seoul, South Korea

21 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

23 – CTW Live House – Bangkok, Thailand

25 – Balai Sarbini – Jakarta, Indonesia

27 – Mediacorp Theatre – Singapore